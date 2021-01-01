पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:फिरकी गेंदबाजी से आष्टा इलेवन ने कोठरी को 6 विकेट से हराया

सीहोर
  • बीएसआई मैदान पर स्टूडेंट्स लीग कम नाक आउट क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट शुरू, मैच देखने उमड़े लोग

आष्टा स्टूडेंट इलेवन टीम के बेहतरीन गेंदबाज जोयेब की फिरकी के आगे कोठरी स्टूडेंट इलेवन टीम के खिलाड़ी ज्यादा देर नहीं टिक सके। इस तरह से सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में कोठरी को 6 विकेट से हराकर आष्टा की टीम फाइनल में पहुंच गई। शुक्रवार को मैच देखने बड़ी संख्या में खेलप्रेमी यहां आए थे।
बीएसआई मैदान पर स्टूडेंट्स लीग कम नाक आउट क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के पहले सेमीफाइनल में आष्टा के फिरकी गेंदबाज जोयेब ने 4 ओवर में 20 रन देकर चार विकेट लिए। इस खतरनाक गेंदबाजी के सामने मैच एक तरफा हो गया। इस तरह आष्टा स्टूडेंट इलेवन ने कोठरी स्टूडेंट इलेवन को छह विकेट से हराकर प्रतियोगिता के फाइनल में अपना स्थान पक्का कर लिया।
आज खेला जाएगा प्रतियोगिता का दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
डीसीए के मीडिया प्रभारी प्रियांशु दीक्षित ने बताया कि शनिवार को दूसरा सेमीफाइनल सुबह दस बजे बीएसआई टीम और पीपीसीए के मध्य खेला जाएगा।

कोठरी ने बनाए 108 रन
शुक्रवार को खेले गए पहले सेमीफाइनल मैच में टास जीतकर बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी कोठरी की टीम ने निर्धारित 20 ओवर में दस विकेट खोकर 108 रन की चुनौती पेश की। इसमें आर्यन ने 23 रन और देवेंद्र ने 15 रन की संघर्षपूर्ण पारी खेली। वहीं आष्टा की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए जोयेब ने चार विकेट और नितिन ने दो विकेट हासिल किए। जवाब में लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी आष्टा इलेवन ने 14 ओवर में चार विकेट खोकर यह मैच छह विकेट से जीत लिया।

