कोरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए सजग रहें: कावरे

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

आयुष राज्य मंत्री रामकिशोर कावरे ने कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते आंकड़ों को देखते हुए आयुष अधिकारियों को कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए सजग रहने को कहा है। उन्होंने निर्देश दिए हैं कि आयुष औषधालय में दवाइयों की उपलब्धता एवं उपचार की व्यवस्थाएं सुचारू रखी जाएं। राज्यमंत्री श्री कांवरे मंत्रालय में वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जिले के आयुष अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने वेलनेस सेंटर के कार्य की प्रगति की समीक्षा भी की। साथ ही अच्छा कार्य करने वाले अधिकारियों की हौंसला अफजाई की।

