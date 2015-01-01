पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खेल:आकाश के अर्द्धशतक व अक्षत के 3 विकेट लेने से सीएम फाइटर ने चैलेंजर को 66 रन से हराया

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीएसआई मैदान पर हो रही है तीन दिवसीय वन-डे सीरीज

शहर के बीएसआई मैदान पर तीन दिवसीय वन-डे सीरीज खेली जा रही है। सीएम फाइटर के बल्लेबाज आकाश की 54 रनों की अर्द्धशतकीय पारी और गेंदबाज अक्षत के विकेट की बदौलत सीएम चैलेंजर को 66 रनों से हराया। प्रतियोगिता के पहले मैच में सीएम फाइटर क्रिकेट टीम ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी की। निर्धारित 20 ओवर में पांच विकेट खोकर 160 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया। इस बीच आकाश ने 26 गेंदों पर शानदार 54 रनों की पारी खेली। दिवांश ने 35 रनों का सहयोग दिया। सीएम चैलेंजर की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए निर्भय ने एक विकेट लिया। जबाव में बेटिंग करने उतरी सीएम चैलेंजर की टीम 94 रनों के स्कोर पर आल आउट हो गई। इस बीच निर्भय ने 22 रनों की संघर्षपूर्ण पारी खेली। सीएम फाइटर की ओर से गेंदबाजी करते हुए अक्षत ने चार ओवर में 10 रन देकर तीन विकेट, आर्यन दो विकेट, दिवांश ने एक विकेट लिया और सीएम फाइटर 66 रनों के विशाल अंतर से जीत गई। प्रतियोगिता में आकाश को मेन ऑफ द मैच दिया गया। अध्यक्ष ट्राफी में भी चल रही कांटे की टक्कर : पूर्व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष, भाजपा प्रदेश कार्य समिति सदस्य जसपाल सिंह अरोरा के मार्गदर्शन में स्थानीय गल्ला मंडी एमपीईवी ग्राउंड पर अध्यक्ष ट्रॉफी टेनिस बॉल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जा रही है। भानु इलेवन और वीडी शर्मा के बीच हुए मुकाबले में शर्मा टीम विजयी रही। दूसरे मुकाबले में वीएनएस क्लब ने आजाद क्लब को 80 रन से हराया। उक्त प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम विजेता टीम को 15 हजार व द्वितीय विजेता टीम को 5100 रुपए व ट्रॉफी प्रदान की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें