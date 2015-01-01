पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चर्चा:नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में निष्ठावान, ईमानदार और साफ छवि के कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को मिलेगा टिकट

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के सचिव सुधांशु त्रिपाठी ने जिला कांग्रेस कार्यालय में कांग्रेसियों से की चर्चा

मंगलवार को बस स्टैंड स्थित कांग्रेस के जिला कार्यालय में पार्टी के सचिव सुधांशु त्रिपाठी पहुंचे और उन्होंने नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस के नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं से चर्चा की। इस दौरान कहा कि नगरीय निकाय चुनाव में पुराने निष्ठावान, ईमानदार और साफ-सुथरी छवि के कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को टिकिट में प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। मंगलवार को अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के सचिव सुधांशु त्रिपाठी ने जिला कांग्रेस कार्यालय पहुंचकर चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा की। सभी कांग्रेसजनों से एकजुट होकर पार्टी के पक्ष में काम करने और कांग्रेस पार्टी का वोट बढ़ाने के लिए संकल्प दिलाया। उन्होंने किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन की बात भी कही।

चुनावों में कांग्रेस लहराएगी परचम : जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष डॉ. बलवीर तोमर ने सभी कांग्रेसजनों की ओर से आश्वस्त कराते हुए ये आव्हान किया कि वर्तमान नगरीय निकाय चुनावों में कांग्रेस का परचम लहराया जाएगा। इसके लिए सभी कांग्रेसजनों से काम करने की बात कही।

ये थे बैठक में मौजूद
इस बैठक में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पूर्व विधायक रमेश सक्सेना, शैलेंद्र पटेल और महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गुलाब बाई ठाकुर ने भी संबोधित किया। कांग्रेस नेता बलवान ठाकुर ने श्री त्रिपाठी को साफा पहनाकर, फूल मालाओं से एवं स्मृति चिह्न देकर स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर कैलाश परमार, राकेश राय, नईम नवाब, दर्शन वर्मा, राजाराम बड़े भाई, राजीव गुजराती, जफरलाला, विवेक राठौर, राजेंद्र ठाकुर, पवन राठौर, ममता त्रिपाठी, ममता कीर, शमीम अहमद, राजेश भूरा यादव, कपिल उपाध्याय, बलबहादुर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें