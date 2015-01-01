पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अच्छी खबर:बुदनी-इंदौर रेल लाइन के लिए 14 पुल, 49 पुलिया बनाने का काम रेहटी के खड़ली से शुरू

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुल के लिए हुआ भूमिपूजन, हैदराबाद की कंपनी बनाएगी मेजर ब्रिज

बुदनी से इंदौर रेलवे लाइन का सपना अब धरातल पर साकार होता दिखाई दे रहा है। शुक्रवार को रेलवे लाइन के लिए पुल और पुलियां बनाने के काम की शुरुआत हुई। रेहटी के पास गांव खड़ली में हैदराबाद की कंपनी ने पुल निर्माण का भूमि पूजन हुआ। बुदनी से इंदौर के मांगलिया तक इस ट्रैक पर 14 पुल और 49 पुलियाएं बनाई जाएंगी। इस रेल ट्रैक के बाद बुदनी क्षेत्र के लोगों को इंदौर तक ट्रेन से जाना आसान हो जाएगा। बुदनी और मांगलिया को जंक्शन बनाया जाएगा। नए रूट से इंदौर और जबलपुर के बीच की दूरी 68 किमी कम हो जाएगी। बुदनी-इंदौर रेलवे लाइन के सीपीएम अतुल निगम, सीनियर डीजीएम महेश साविरकर, मैनेजर रोहिणी प्रसाद चतुर्वेदी सहित कंपनी के अधिकारी रेहटी के समीपस्थ ग्राम खड़ली पहुंचे। प्रथम चरण में बुदनी से खातेगांव तक शासकीय नदी नालों पर बनने वाले बड़े मेजर 7 ब्रिज व अन्य निर्माण कार्य का भूमि पूजन किया।

बुदनी से इंदौर के मांगलिया स्टेशन तक डलेगी लाइन

जानकारी के मुताबिक कंपनी को निर्माण कार्य करने के लिए मिलने वाली एनओसी प्राप्त हो गई है। उसके बाद उन्होंने भूमि पूजन किया। बता दें कि प्रस्तावित लाइन बुदनी के वर्तमान यार्ड से प्रारंभ होगी और इंदौर के निकट पश्चिम रेलवे के मांगलिया गांव स्टेशन से जुड़ेगी। इस मार्ग पर 10 नए क्रॉसिंग स्टेशन और सात नए हाल्ट स्टेशन बनाने का प्रस्ताव है।

ये गांव-शहर बनेंगे स्टेशन
मांगलिया व बुदनी को जंक्शन बनाया जाएगा। मांगलिया के बाद निसाखेड़ी, करनावद, चापड़ा, कमलापुर, हथनोरा, कलवर देवली, कन्नौद, ननासा, खातेगांव, कोलारी, नसरुल्लागंज, रामगंज, बरखेड़ा नए स्टेशन होंगे। इसके साथ ही 10 नए क्रॉसिंग स्टेशन भी बनाए जाएंगे।

2025 तक तैयार करने का लक्ष्य
केंद्र सरकार ने बुदनी से इंदौर, मांगलिया के बीच विद्युतीकरण के साथ 205.5 किमी लंबी नई रेल लाइन के निर्माण को मंजूरी दी थी। परियोजना को वर्ष 2024-25 तक पूरा करने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। इसकी लागत 3261. 82 करोड़ रुपए है। इसमें बुदनी और मांगलिया स्टेशनों को जंक्शन बनाया जाएगा। नई लाइन से सीहोर, देवास व इंदौर जिलों को लाभ होगा।​​​​​​​

वाहन से 287 किमी का सफर, लाइन से 205 किमी
बुदनी से इंदौर रेलवे लाइन का निर्माण होने के बाद यहां के रहवासियों के लिए सफर आसान हो जाएगा। वर्तमान में अभी बुदनी से इंदौर की दूरी 287 किमी है। नई रेलवे लाइन 205 किमी में बिछाई जाएगी। जिससे 82 किमी का सफर यात्रियों को कम तय करना पड़ेगा। लंबे समय से क्षेत्र के रहवासी इस रेल ट्रैक बनने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें