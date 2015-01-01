पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर जागरुकता:सायबर सुरक्षा के लिए कोर्स शुरू प्रमाण-पत्र भी मिलेगा

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए मध्यप्रदेश सरकार पहली बार करा रही साइबर जागरुकता के लिए कोर्स

छात्र और छात्राओं के लिए पहली बार प्रदेश सरकार ने ऑनलाइन सायबर क्राइम से जुड़ा कोर्स शुरू किया है। इसमें सायबर क्राइम से सुरक्षा और सायबर सुरक्षा जागरूकता संबंधी पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए छात्रों को रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना जरूरी है। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्रों का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा, जिसमें कुल 30 प्रश्न होंगे। इसमें 9वीं से लेकर 12वीं तक के बच्चों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

छात्र-छात्राओं को टेस्ट पास करने के लिए 90 अंकों में से 40% अंक लाना जरूरी होगा। पास होने वाले बच्चों को एक सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाएगा। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं की 31 दिसंबर तक क्लास ऑनलाइन चलेगी। स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग और एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा भोपाल में एक कार्यक्रम में पाठ्यक्रम की शुरुआत कर दी है। सायबर सुरक्षा से जुड़े कोर्स की क्लासेस प्रतिदिन ऑनलाइन संचालित की जा रही हैं। इसमें सायबर क्राइम एक्सपर्ट छात्र-छात्राओं को देश-दुनिया में घटित हो रहे अपराधों के बारे में बताएंगे।

ऑनलाइन कोर्स में ऐसे ले सकते हैं विद्यार्थी हिस्सा
सायबर सुरक्षा के ऑनलाइन कोर्स के लिए पंजीयन या रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए छात्र mpcon की वेबसाइट mpced.mpconsutancy.org सायबर सिक्योरिटी अवेयरनेस टेस्ट पर ऑनलाइन पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। भाग लेने के लिए कोई भी शुल्क नहीं है। छात्रों को 31 दिसंबर तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।
वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड करना होगा प्रमाण पत्र
सायबर सुरक्षा पाठ्यक्रम की परीक्षा में कुल 30 प्रश्न रहेंगे। इन्हें हल करने के लिए 30 मिनट का ही समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें 90 अंक का टोटल प्रश्नपत्र होगा। परीक्षा पास करने के लिए 40 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक लाना अनिवार्य है। पास होने वाले छात्र को एमपीकॉन लिमिटेड द्वारा ही प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। इसे एमपीकॉन की वेबसाइट से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है।

