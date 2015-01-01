पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लायसेंस:पुलिस की रिपाेर्ट न आने से पटाखा लायसेंस अटके

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • व्यापारी एसपी, कार्यालय के चक्कर काटते रहे

सोमवार को अस्थाई पटाखा दुकान लगाने वाले व्यापारी कलेक्टोरेट, एसपी कार्यालय के चक्कर काटते रहे, लेकिन उन्हें शाम तक लाइसेंस नहीं मिल सके। इस कारण नपा ने भी सोमवार को बीएसआई मैदान पर अस्थाई पटाखा दुकानों का आवंटन और नीलामी नहीं की।

इसका कारण कलेक्टोरेट में समय पर पुलिस रिपोर्ट ना पहुंचना है। जानकारी अनुसार सोमवार शाम को पुलिस से रिपोर्ट जारी हुई। अब मंगलवार को लायसेंस जारी हो सकेंगे। सीहोर नगर के लिए 106 दुकानों के लिए लायसेंस जारी किए जाना हैं जबकि जिलेभर के लिए 400 से अधिक लायसेंस जारी हो चुके हैं।
अस्थाई पटाखा व्यापारियों का कहना है कि धनतेरस के अब दो दिन बचे हैं। ऐसे में दुकान लगाने और नीलामी में ही समय बीत जाएगा। इससे व्यापार भी प्रभावित होगा। इस दौरान व्यापारियों का कहना था कि यदि सोमवार को लायसेंस मिल जाता तो दुकानें आवंटित हो जाती। मंगलवार को दुकान जमाकर धनतेरस पर्व के लिए दुकान सजाकर तैयार कर लेते, लेकिन लायसेंस नहीं मिलने से नपा ने बीएसआई मैदान पर दुकानें आवंटित करने की प्रक्रिया भी रोक दी है। इससे अब मंगलवार और बुधवार दो दिन ही शेष बचे हैं।
...इसलिए अस्थाई पटाखा दुकानों की नीलामी अटकी
अस्थाई पटाखा दुकानों के लिए आवंटन के लिए लायसेंस का होना जरूरी होता है। लायसेंस जारी नहीं होने से यह प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं हो सकी है। बीएसआई मैदान पर नपा ने अभी करीब 108 दुकानों के लिए चूने की लाइन डाली है। जिन्हें दुकानें आवंटित की जाएगी। इस संबंध में नपा के रमेश यादव ने बताया कि लायसेंस नहीं मिलने से पटाखा दुकानों की नीलामी का काम रोक दिया गया है। लायसेंस जारी होने के बाद दुकान आवंटन की प्रक्रिया की जाएगी। इस संबंध में एडिशनल एसपी समीर यादव ने बताया कि कोतवाली टीआई के अस्वस्थ होने के कारण कुछ विलंब हुआ था लेकिन सभी की रिपोर्ट भेजी जा चुकी है। जल्द लाइसेंस जारी होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें