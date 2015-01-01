पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाम की चाहत में अपराध:भाजपा नेता पर छात्र ने तानी एयर पिस्टल, दीवार में लगे छर्रे, बट सिर में लगने से घायल

सीहोर2 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के करीबी और वन विकास निगम के पूर्व अध्यक्ष पं. गुरुप्रसाद शर्मा पर मंगलवार सुबह एक छात्र ने एयर पिस्टल तान दी। तभी उन्होंने हाथ से पिस्टल को अपने से दूर किया तो उससे निकला छर्रा दूर दीवार में लगा। पर पिस्टल का बट उनके सिर में लगा, जिससे वह घायल हो गए। घटना के बाद छात्र मौके से फरार हो गया। उसको ग्रामीणों ने पीछा कर पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने उसको पीटा भी। श्री शर्मा पर अचानक हमले से पूरे जिले की राजनीति में हड़कंप मच गया और जिले के आला अधिकारी सहित भाजपा सांसद हाल जानने उनके घर पहुंचे। पूछताछ में छात्र ने बताया कि नाम कमाने की चाहत में उसने एयरगन से हमले का प्रयास किया।

मैंने पूछा क्या काम है तो छात्र बोला आप बैठो फिर बताऊंगा, जैसे ही बैठा तो तान दी एयर पिस्टल

मैं मंडी गांव में मंगलवार सुबह रोज की तरह नित्यकर्म के बाद बाहर निकला तो एक लड़का घर के बाहर बैठा था। मैने उससे पूछा कि क्या बात है तुम कल भी आए थे। उसने बोला आप से काम है। फिर बोला आप बैठो फिर बताऊंगा। मैं कुर्सी लेकर और जिस सोफे पर वह बैठा था उसके सामने बैठ गया। उसने अपना नाम एल्डर बताया। इससे पहले मैं उससे कुछ पूछ पाता, तभी उसने पीछे पेंट में लगी एयरपिस्टल निकाली और मेरे ऊपर तान दी। पिस्टल को माथे पर लगाने से मैं घबरा गया और उसका हाथ ऊपर कर दिया। जिससे उससे निकला छर्रा दीवार पर लगा। इसके बाद उसने पिस्टल का बट से सिर पर मारा और भाग गया। इसके बाद मैंने घर में आवाज दी तो परिवार के लोग आ गए। इसके बाद गांव वाले भी आ गए।। सभी उसकी तलाश में निकल पड़े और कुछ दूर जाकर सड़क पर उसे पकड़ लिया।

सीएम के करीबी हैं, भाजपा सांसद और नेता देखने पहुंचे, छात्र भोपाल का, बुआ के घर था

एक दिन पहले भी भाजपा नेता के घर गया था, तब भीड़ होने पर वापस लौट आया था
एसडीओपी प्रकाश मिश्रा ने बताया कि आरोपी छात्र नाम कमाना चाहता था। इसलिए उसने घटना को अंजाम दिया। आरोपी पिछले 40 दिन से गांव मंडी में रहने वाली अपनी बुआ के घर रुका हुआ था। एक दिन पूर्व सोमवार को भी वह घटना को अंजाम देने के इरादे से भाजपा नेता के घर पहुंचा था, लेकिन उस समय लोगों की भीड़ होने के कारण वह वापस चला गया। मंगलवार को मौका मिलते ही सुबह 8 बजे छात्र ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। प्रारंभिक जांच के बाद आरोपी छात्र के खिलापु हत्या के प्रयास का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

हमीदिया में बीएससी कर रहा छात्र भोपाल में रहता है, मार्च में लापता हुआ मई में मिला, बिना बताए घर से रहता था गायब
एसपी शशींद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि पुलिस जांच में सामने आया कि आरोपी छात्र कौशिक मेहरा हमीदिया कॉलेज में बीएससी द्वितीय वर्ष का छात्र है। भोपाल के अशोका गार्डन थाने में छात्र की गुमशुदगी का मामला दर्ज हुआ था। 20 मार्च को छात्र गायब हुआ और 18 मई को मिला था। पिता रामराज मेहरा से इस संबंध में बात की तो उन्होंने बताया कि पिछले साल भोपाल में उसकी बहन की असामयिक मौत के बाद कौशिक मानसिक रूप से परेशान रहता है। पहले भी घर से भाग चुका है। कुछ दिन पहले बुआ के घर चला गया और वहां से फोन किया मैं यहां हूं। तभी से वह बुआ के घर पर रह रहा था।

सीएम के बेटे ने पूछा हालचाल

बुदनी के कद्दावर नेता और सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान के करीबी व पूर्व निगम अध्यक्ष गुरुप्रसाद शर्मा पर जानलेवा हमला होने की सूचना पर सांसद रमाकांत भार्गव, कमिश्नर कवींद्र कियावत, कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता मौके पर पहुंचे। सीएम के बेटे कार्तिकेय सिंह चौहान ने भाजपा नेता से पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली।

