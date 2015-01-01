पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऐसी रहेगी व्यवस्था:दीपावली के आखिरी साप्ताहिक बाजार के दिन रही भीड़, आगे: दो पहिया वाहनों की भी नो इंट्री

सीहोर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाजारों में भीड़ न रहे इसलिए मेन रोड सहित अन्य जगहों पर भी पुलिस बल तैनात रहेगा

मंगलवार को दीपावली पर्व का आखिरी बाजार का दिन होने के कारण बाजारों में सुबह से देर शाम तक भीड़ रही। त्योहार पर बाजारों में दीयों, मवेशियों के शृंगार की दुकानें भी लग गई हैं। बाजार में जमकर खरीदी हुई। कपड़े की दुकानों पर सबसे अधिक भीड़ देखी गई। दूसरी तरफ व्यवस्था बनाने पुलिस ने चार पहिया वाहनों के बाजार में प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है। यदि जरूरत पड़ी तो दोपहिया वाहनों को भी प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। नगर में सात पाइंट बनाए गए हैं जहां से पुलिस नजर रखेगी। दीपावली त्योहार को लेकर मंगलवार को बाजार का दिन होने से काफी भीड़ देखी गई। सुबह से ही बाजार में बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदी करने आने लगे थे। खासकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से बड़ी संख्या में लोग सीहोर बाजार आए और खरीदी की। किराना दुकानों से लेकर कपड़े की दुकानों पर भी भीड़ देखी गई। रेडिमेड कपड़े की दुकानों पर सबसे अधिक भीड़ देखी गई। इस संबंध में एडिशनल एसपी समीर यादव ने बताया कि बाजार में व्यवस्था बनाने पाइंट बनाए गए हैं जहां पर पुलिस बल तैनात रहेगा। यह व्यवस्था दीपावली त्योहार तक बनी रहेगी।

इन जगहों पर हो सकती है पार्किंग व्यवस्था

  • त्योहार पर वाहनों को खड़ा करने के लिए सिलाई सेंटर, नपा स्टोर के पास कुछ वाहनों को खड़ा किया जा सकता है।
  • लीसा टॉकीज के पास भी वाहनों को खड़ा करने के लिए व्यवस्था की जा सकती है।
  • कोतवाली चौराहा के अलावा पावर हाउस चौराहा की पानी टंकी के ग्राउंड में जो खाली जगह है वहां पर वाहनों को खड़ा कराया जा सकता है।

इन जगहों पर बन सकती है जाम की स्थिति

  • शहर के कुछ ऐसे पाइंट हैं जहां जाम की स्थिति बनती है। हर साल इन जगहों पर दिक्कतें होती हैं। इनमें महेश्वरी धर्मशाला से लाल मस्जिद तक कई जगह जाम लगता है। इसके लिए पहले से व्यवस्था करना होगी।
  • मेन रोड पर तीन से चार जगहों पर जाम की स्थिति बनती है। इनमें बद्री महल चौराहा, कोतवाली चौराहा, पान चौराहा ऐसे पाइंट हैं जहां त्योहार पर जाम लगता ही है।

बड़ा बाजार में लगीं दुकानें
बड़ा बाजार में लक्ष्मी और दीयों की दुकानें लगना शुरू हो गई हैं। लोगों ने मंगलवार को खरीदी की। यह बाजार पूरी तरह से बुधवार तक सज जाएगा। इसके बाद यहां पर काफी भीड़ हो जाएगी। इस बाजार में पूरे शहर के लोगरें के पहुंचने से यहां से पैदल निकलना भी कठिन हो जाता है। इसी तरह गांधी रोड पर भी सबसे अधिक ग्राहकों के जाने से वह मार्ग भी भरा रहेगा।
इन जगहों पर पुलिस ने बनाए पाइंट
नगर में पुलिस ने 7 पाइंट बनाए हैं जहां पर बेरीकेड्स लगाकर वाहनों को रोका जाएगा। साथ ही व्यवस्था बनाने के लिए पुलिस कर्मी इन पाइंट पर तैनात रहेंगे। इन पाइंट में नमक चौराहा, बड़ा बाजार, लाल मस्जिद, पान चौराहा, बद्री महल चौराहा, कोतवाली चौराहा, लीसा टॉकीज चौराहा पर पुलिसकर्मी तैनात रहेंगे। धनतेरस से लेकर दीपावली के दिन 14 नवंबर तक यह व्यवस्था रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें