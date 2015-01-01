पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:पूर्वी हवाएं चलने से रात का पारा 9.30 पर आया

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • तीन दिनों से रात के समय होने लगी है सर्दी, लोगों ने निकाले गर्म कपड़े

पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार पूर्वी हवाओं के चलने से तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इस दौरान दिन और रात के तापमान में दो डिग्री तक की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। यही कारण है कि लोग गर्म कपड़े उपयोग करने लगे हैं। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आने वाले 48 घंटे बाद आसमान पर हल्के बादल छाने लगेंगे। मौसम में अब काफी बदलाव दिखाई देने लगा है। पिछले एक सप्ताह से पूर्वी हवाओं के चलने से मौसम में ठंडक हो गई है। इस कारण तापमान में भी लगातार गिरावट देखी जा रही है। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 9.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया है। लोगों ने रात के समय हो रही ठंड के कारण गर्म कपड़ों का उपयोग करना शुरू कर दिया है।
छाएंगे हल्के बादल, बारिश की उम्मीद : आरएके कॉलेज स्थित मौसम विभाग के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस तोमर के अनुसार 14 नवंबर को आसमान पर बादल छाने लगेंगे।

बोवनी में जुटे हैं किसान
इस समय अधिक सर्दी होने के कारण किसान बोवनी के काम में जुटे हैं। बोवनी के लिए तापमान 15 डिग्री से नीचे चाहिए होता है लेकिन कई किसान ऐसे भी हैं जिन्होंने काफी पहले बोवनी कर दी थी जब ठंड नहीं थी तो उनकी बोवनी खराब हो गई थी। जिले में 50% से अधिक बोवनी हो चुकी है।

