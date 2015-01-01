पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:उत्तरी हवा की रफ्तार 7 से 15 किमी होने से 14 दिसंबर से रोज 20 गिर रहा रात का पारा

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • 24 घंटे बाद हवा की गति सामान्य होने से छाएगा घना कोहरा, फसल पर पाले का खतरा नहीं

हवा की गति 15 किमी प्रति घंटा होने और इसकी दिशा बदलकर अब उत्तर पूर्व होने पर मौसम में ठंडक बढ़ गई है। आने वाले 24 घंटे बाद हवा की गति सामान्य हो जाएगी । इसके बाद घना कोहरा छाने लगेगा। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक तेज चल रही उत्तर पूर्वी हवा से रात के तापमान में 4 डिग्री तक की गिरावट होने की संभावना है। बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान जहां 19.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया तो वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 13.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। यानी आने वाले एक या दो दिन में रात का तापमान 9 डिग्री के आसपास आ सकता है। पहले पूर्व दिशा से हवा चल रही थी लेकिन बुधवार से हवा की दिशा उत्तर पूर्व से हो गई जिस कारण ठंडी हवा चलने लगी। इसी के साथ हवा की गति में भी काफी बढ़ोतरी हुई। 7 से 8 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से चल रही हवा की गति 15 किमी हो गई है। इससे 14 दिसंबर से राेज रात का पारा 2 डिग्री तक गिर रहा है। हालांंकि अभी फसलों पर पाले का कोई खतरा नहीं है।

आगे क्या : मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार करीब एक हफ्ते तक दिन व रात में कड़ाके की ठंड बनी रह सकती है।

भास्कर नॉलेज: मौसम काे जानिए कि कब छा जाता है कोहरा और कैसे बनती है पाले की स्थिति...

हल्का कोहरा: यदि हवा की गति तेज होती है तो फसल में उत्सर्जन की गति बढ़ जाती है। इससे पौधे में पानी की कमी होने लगती है और पौधा मर जाता है। हवा की सामान्य गति 4 से 5 किमी प्रति घंटा होती है जबकि अभी 15 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चल रही है। इसलिए यह तीन गुना अधिक है। आगामी 24 घंटे के बाद हवा चलने की गति सामान्य हो जाएगी। इसके बाद तुरंत कोहरा बनना शुरू हो जाएगा। इससे दिन का पारा गिरेगा।

घना कोहरा: वातावरण में इस समय आर्द्रता 90 से 95 प्रतिशत है। ऐसी स्थिति में घना कोहरा बनने की संभावना है। इस कारण दिन और रात के तापमान में आगामी दिनों में गिरावट का अनुमान है।
पाला: जब तापमान 4 डिग्री के नीचे आता है तो फसलों में पाले की संभावना बढ़ जाती है। पाला पड़ने से फसल खराब हो जाती है।
जैसा भास्कर को ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग आरएके कॉलेज के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया।

बढ़ रही ठंड से फसल पर कीटाें का खतरा

इन बीमारियों का खतरा: ज्यादा तापमान गिरने से फसलों में चना में हेलियोफिस इल्ली का प्रकोप हो सकता है। अन्य फसलों जैसे मसूर, धनिया, सेम बलर, सरसों मूली, मटर की फसलों में रसचूसक माहू कीट का प्रकोप हो सकता है।

नियंत्रण : इमिडाक्लोप्रिड दवा का निर्धारित मात्रा में छिड़काव करें

पशु पालकों के लिए सलाह: पशुओं को अतिरिक्त नमक दें जिससे उनकी प्यास बढ़ेगी। पशु बाड़े में चारों तरफ विशेषकर उत्तर पश्चिम दिशा में पर्दे लटकाएं जिससे शीतलहर के प्रकोप से उन्हें बचाया जा सके।
पाले से बचाव के उपाय: पाले से फसलों के बचाव के लिए फसलों में सिंचाई करना चाहिए। खेतों के चारों तरफ कचरा जलाकर धुआं करें। गंधक के अमल 93 प्रतिशत को एक लीटर को एक हजार लीटर पानी में मिलाकर फसलों पर छिड़काव कर भी पाले से बचाव किया जा सकता है। इसका प्रभाव 10 से 12 दिन तक रहता है।

