पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भोपाल-इंदौर हाईवे:डंपर ने ली हाईवे पर फिर एक बाइक सवार की जान

सीहोर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले 15 दिनों में हो चुके हैं पांच हादसे

भोपाल-इंदौर हाईवे सहित नगर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में ओवर लोड डंपरों की तेज गति से आमजन काे खतरा बना रहता है। पिछले 15 दिनों के भीतर पांच सड़क हादसे डंपरों से हुए हैं। मंगलवार को फिर जावर थाना क्षेत्र के हाईवे स्थित डोडी के पास डंपर पलट गया। जिससे उसी समय क्रास हो रहे बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। जिससे उसकी मौत हो गई। इसमें डंपर चालक भी घायल हुआ है।
मंगलवार को जावर थाना क्षेत्र के भोपाल-इंदौर हाईवे स्थित डोडी के पास इंदौर की तरफ जा रहा ओवर लोड डंपर का टायर फट गया जिससे वह अनियंत्रित होने लगा। इसी बीच डंपर से क्रास हो रहा बाइक सवार कांकराखेड़ी गांव निवासी दिलीप सिंह को टक्कर लग गई। जिससे वह काफी दूर जाकर गिरा। इस कारण उसकी घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं डंपर भी पलट गया। इससे उसके चालक को भी चोटें आई हैं। घटना दोपहर 12 बजे की बताई जाती है। जावर टीआई मदन इवने ने बताया कि डंपर का टायर फटा था जिससे वह अनबैलेंस हो गया। इस बीच बाइक सवार के क्रास होने पर उसे भी टक्कर लगी। इसमें बाइक सवार की मौत हुई है।
डंपरों से 15 दिनों में पांच सड़क हादसे
पिछले दिनों 28 अक्टूबर को डोडी हाईवे ट्रीट के पास रेत से भरा डंपर पलटा था। 4 नवंबर को जावर के पास डंपर ने एक ऑटो को टक्कर मारी। 5 नवंबर को आष्टा के पुराने भोपाल-इंदौर हाईवे के अलीपुर रेस्ट हाउस के सामने बाइक सवारों को टक्कर मारी। जिसमें दो लोग घायल हुए। इसके बाद मंगलवार को एक बाइक सवार की मौत हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें