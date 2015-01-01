पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:मुख्य त्योहार के दिनों में बेतरतीब वाहन पार्किंग से आमजन की हो रही है फजीहत

सीहोर2 घंटे पहले
  • त्योहार के समय बाजारों में भीड़-भाड़ के बाद भी बनी है वाहनों की पार्किंग

दीपावली पर्व के चलते नगर में इस समय बाजारों में दुकानें सड़क पर पहुंच गई है। इसके पूर्व खरीदी करने वाले लोगों के वाहनों की पार्किंग से सड़क गली में तब्दील होकर रह गई है। इस कारण लोगों को निकलने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसके अलावा चार पहिया व अन्य लोडिंग वाहनों का भी नगर के बाजारों में प्रवेश बना हुआ है। जो मुख्य मार्गों पर ही खड़ा करने से कई बार जाम की समस्या बन रही है। जबकि इस बार वैसे ही फसल खराब होने के कारण भीड़ कम ही देखने को मिल रही है।
दीपावली के त्योहार की शुरूआत होने लगी है। उसके बाद भी लोडिंग वाहन अंदर प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। इस बीच बड़ा बाजार व बुधवारा में दुकानों का सामान सड़क पर आने से वैसे ही रोड की चौड़ाई कम हो गई है। वहीं दो पहिया वाहनों की पार्किंग ने सड़क को ओर संकरा कर दिया है। नगर में इस समय लोगों द्वारा दो व चार पहिया वाहनों को सड़क किनारे ही खड़ा किया जा रहा है। इससे आने-जाने वाले लोगों को परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है, वहीं जाम भी लग जाता है। जबकि इस समय दीपावली त्योहार का सीजन चल रहा है। नगर में पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं होने से लोग अपनी मनमर्जी के हिसाब से अपने दो व चार पहिया वाहनों को हर कहीं सड़क किनारे खड़ा कर इधर-उधर चले जाते हैं। नगर के प्रमुख चौराहों से लेकर बाजार तक में लोगों की आवाजाही बनी हुई है। इसमें सड़क किनारे खड़े वाहन उनके लिए परेशानी का सबब बनते जा रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही दुकानों के सामने वाहनों के खड़े होने से व्यापारियों को भी परेशानी के साथ नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। जबकि उनकी दुकानें भी आधी सड़क पर पहुंच गई हैं।
सड़क पर खड़े रहते हैं चार पहिया वाहन : नगर की सड़कों पर अव्यवस्थित रूप से वाहन खड़े होने से हर कभी जाम भी लग रहा है। इससे वाहनों की लंबी कतारें लग जाती हैं। इसमें सबसे अधिक समस्या उन लोगों के वाहन बने हैं जो अपने वाहनों की पार्किंग सड़क पर बना रखी है। जो त्योहारों के समय भी जारी रहती है।
प्लान पर नहीं हुआ काम : जाम लगने से समय तो व्यर्थ जाता ही है साथ ही परेशानी भी उठानी पड़ती है। यह समस्या वर्षों से चली आ रही है, लेकिन समाधान अब तक नहीं हो सका है। इसके लिए पुलिस-प्रशासन व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने बैठक रखकर प्लान दो बार बनाया जा चुका है, लेकिन लागू नहीं हो सका।

इन स्थानों पर अधिक समस्या
वाहनों के सड़क पर खड़े करने व दुकानों के सड़क पर आने से जाम की समस्या बनी रहती है। यह स्थिति बड़ा बाजार, प्रगति गली, गणेश मार्केट, बुधवारा, अस्पताल के पीछे, पुराना थाना मार्ग, गल चौराहा आदि स्थानों पर रहती है।
व्यवस्था की जाएगी
^धनतेरस व दीपावली के समय मुख्य बाजार में वाहनों का प्रवेश प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा पुलिस व्यवस्था के लिए जवानों को तैनात किया जाएगा।
-सिद्धार्थ प्रियदर्शन, टीआई

