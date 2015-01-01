पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही की हद:त्योहार के बाद भी भोपाल व इंदौर नाका चौराहों के अंधे मोड़ पर नहीं हैं इंतजाम

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • यहां पर पीडब्ल्यूडी और नपा ने नहीं बनाई रोटरी, संकेतक बोर्ड भी नहीं लगाए

इस समय दीपावली के पर्व को देखते हुए वाहनों की रेलमपेल बनी हुई है। जिससे नगर में यातायात का दबाव बना हुआ है। जिससे हादसों का भी भय बना रहता है। भोपाल-इंदौर पुराने हाईवे तथा नगर के प्रमुख मार्गों के चौराहों पर हादसों के बचाव के लिए नगर पालिका तथा पीडब्ल्यूडी ने कोई प्रयास अभी तक नहीं किए हैं। इस कारण यहां के चौराहों पर अंधे मोड़ होने वाहन चालकों में गफलत बनी रहती है। यहां पर संकेतक बोर्ड, ब्रेकर या फिर रोटरी नहीं बनाए गए हैं।
नगर में इस समय दीपावली को लेकर भीड़-भाड़ बनी हुई है। तैयारियों को लेकर नगर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोगों की चहल-पहल बनी हुई है। उससे वाहनों की अधिकता भी देखने को मिल रही है। जबकि यातायात व्यवस्था के लिए पाइंट नहीं लगाए गए हैं।
क्योंकि बाजारों में भीड़ होने से ट्रैफिक जवानों को वहां पर लगाया गया है। अमला कम होने से इस तरह की समस्या आती है। फोरलेन बायपास बनने के बाद नगर में लोडिंग भारी वाहनों के प्रवेश पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया था। उसके बाद भी नगर से प्रत्येक दिन त्योहार के बावजूद लोडिंग वाहन निकल रहे हैं। इससे आए दिन जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। जिससे आम लोगों को काफी परेशानी होती है। जबकि वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ने से चौराहों तथा तिराहे मार्गों पर हादसों का सिलसिला बना रहता है। क्योंकि इन चौराहों पर संकेतक बोर्ड भी नहीं हैं तो वहीं रोटरी नहीं होने से वाहन नियम से सही रूट से जाने की वजह से रांग साइड से ही वाहन को मोड़ते हैं। इसके बाद भी प्रमुख चौराहों पर ट्रैफिक पाइंट नहीं लगाया है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी बुधवार के दिन लगने वाले साप्ताहिक हाट पर भोपाल नाके पर होती है।
भोपाल नाके पर अधिक दिक्कत : भोपाल नाके तिराहे पर दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रहती है। इस तिराहे के अलावा शहर में चार प्रमुख चौराहे और भी जहां पर इस तरह की परेशानी आम होती जा रही है।
बाइक सवारों की हुई थी मौत : नगर के भोपाल नाके के आगे तीन माह पहले ही एक ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बाइक सवार की कुचलकर मौत हुई थी। वहीं दूसरा गंभीर रूप से घायल हुआ था। तिराहें व चौराहे पर पाइंट की जरूरत- नगर और भोपाल-इंदौर तथा आष्टा-कन्नौद हाईवे को जोड़ने वाला प्रमुख चौराहा भोपाल नाका है। यहां पर खासकर ट्रैफिक जवान के खड़े होने की आवश्यकता है। क्योंकि इस मार्ग से कन्नौद, भोपाल, इंदौर तथा मुगली-ढाकनी आदि गांव पहुंचने का प्रमुख मार्ग है।

दो विभागों ने बनाए रोड
पहले पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधीन पार्वती पुल से लेकर मालीपुरा जोड़ तक दो करोड की लागत से डामरीकरण हुआ था, लेकिन उसके बाद भी इंदौर नाके पर रोटरी या ब्रेकर आदि का निर्माण नहीं किया गया। उसके बाद एमपीआरडीसी ने कांक्रीट मार्ग एक साल पहले बनाया है, लेकिन हादसे रोकने के इंतजाम नहीं किए।
पाइंट लगाए हैं
^दीपावली की खरीदी को देखते हुए बाजारों में पुलिस पाइंट लगाए हैं। वैसे भी स्टाफ की कमी है।
-सिद्धार्थ प्रियदर्शन, टीआई
शासन स्तर का काम
^भोपाल नाके पर रोटरी या चौराहे की सौंदर्यीकरण का काम शासन स्तर से हो सकता है।
-एनके पारसनिया, सीएमओ, नपा

