सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग लापता:कोरोना पर भारी करवाचौथ... 8 माह बाद श्रृंगार-कपड़ों की हर दुकान पर ग्राहक

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कपड़ा-किराना और पूजा पाठ सामग्री पर जोरदार ग्राहकी

लॉकडाउन के बाद से बाजार तो खुल गए लेकिन उनका सन्नाटा खत्म नहीं हुआ था लेकिन मंगलवार को करवाचौथ को लेकर कोरोनाकाल में पहली बार बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ी। इस दौरान करवा के अलावा पूजन सामग्री और कपड़े की दुकानों पर भारी भीड़ देखी गई। बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं ने खरीदी की। मिठाई की दुकानों पर भी अच्छी ग्राहकी देखने को मिली। मार्च माह में जब लॉकडाउन लगा तो तभी से बाजार बंद हो गए थे। इसके बाद लगातार कोरोना के कारण बाजार बंद रहे। बाद में धीरे-धीरे खुले तो तमाम बंदिशों के बीच व्यापार होने लगा। कुछ समय पहले से जब छूट मिलना शुरू हो गई तो दुकानें दिनभर खुलने लगीं लेकिन जैसे पहले ग्राहकी होती थी वैसे बाजार की रौनक नहीं थी। व्यापारियों की नजर भी करवा चौथ और दीपावली को लेकर थी।

इन दुकानों पर रौनक

कपड़े की दुकानें: सबसे अधिक भीड़ कपड़े की दुकानों पर देखी गई। करवा चौथ के दिन महिलाएं नई साड़ी और नए कपड़े पहनती हैं। इसलिए मंगलवार को बाजार में काफी भीड़ थी। सभी कपड़े की दुकानों पर अच्छी ग्राहकी देखी गई। बाजार में ये रौनक देर शाम तक बनी रही। कपड़ा व्यापारी किशनचंद आहूजा ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के बाद पहली बार बाजारों में भीड़ थी। ग्राहकी भी ठीक थी।

करवा चलनी की खरीदी: महिलाओं ने करवा चलनी की खरीदी भी की। पूजा सामग्री की दुकानें भी देखी गईं। इन दुकानों पर भी महिलाओं की भीड़ थी। इसके अलावा चूडि़यों और श्रृंगार के सामान की दुकानों में भी भीड़ देखी गई।
ब्यूटी पार्लर: ब्यूटी पार्लरों पर भी लंबे समय बाद रौनक देखी गई। बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं पार्लरों पर पहुंची। इसी तरह मेंहदी लगाने वालों को भी रोजगार मिला।

खरीदी के चक्कर में ग्राहक और दुकानदार कोरोना को भूले
बाजार तो गुलजार दिखाई दिए लेकिन लोगों में जागरुकता की कमी देखी गई। बड़ी संख्या में लोग ऐसे दिखाई दिए जो बिना मास्क के खरीदी करने निकल पड़े। किसी को भी इस लापरवाही पर ध्यान नहीं था। इससे कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से फैल सकता है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी इसकी अनदेखी की गई। सोशल डिस्टेंस का अभाव तो पहले से ही था और अब भी उसी तरह की स्थिति दिखाई दी। सभी दुकानों पर इस कदर भीड़ थी कि इसमें सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं हो सकता था।​​​​​​​

