परंपरा और विज्ञान:कठपुतली से सिखा रहे विज्ञान की बात कहने का तरीका

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • विज्ञान संचार कार्यशाला के तीसरे दिन स्क्रिप्ट राइटिंग सिखाई गई

कठपुतली नृत्य से विज्ञान की बात कहने का तरीका सिखाने के लिए शहर में चल रही कार्यशाला में शनिवार को तीसरे दिन स्क्रिप्ट राइटिंग सिखाई गई। कठपुतलियों को रंग-बिरंगे कपड़े पहनाकर उन्हें कहानी के किरदार के जैसे तैयार करने के विषय में भी विषय विशेषज्ञों ने जानकारी दी।
सर्च एंड रिसर्च डवलपमेंट सोसायटी की अध्यक्ष डॉ. मोनिका जैन ने बताया कि विज्ञान या इससे संबंधित संदेश को कठपुतली के माध्यम से प्रभावी बनाकर जन सामान्य तक पहुंचाने में स्क्रिप्ट का खास महत्व है। प्रभावी स्क्रिष्ट बनाने के लिए स्थानीय भाषा और लोकशैली को संवाद में शामिल करना जरूरी है। इसके लिए जिस स्थान पर कठपुतली के माध्यम से अपनी बात कहना है वहां की स्थानीय भाषा के विषय में ज्ञान होना जरूरी है।
अलग-अलग रंगों से सजाए कठपुतलियों के चेहरे : कार्यशाला में प्रतिभागियों द्वारा बनाई जा रही ग्लोब पपेट शनिवार को तीसरे दिन लगभग पूरी हो गईं। शनिवार से ही प्रतिभागियों ने रॉड पपेट को बनाने का काम शुरू किया। उनके चेहरे तैयार किए। इन्हें रविवार को अंतिम रूप दिया जाएगा। प्रतिभागियों ने अलग-अलग रंगों से कठपुतलियों के चेहरों को सजाया।
प्रतिभागियों में है सीखने की ललक : कठपुतली से विज्ञान प्रसार की इस कार्यशाला में शामिल प्रतिभागियों का उत्साह देखते ही बनता है। उत्साह से लबरेज प्रतिभागी पूरे लगन से इस प्रशिक्षण को प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। हरेक सत्र में उनके सवाल उनकी दिलचस्पी को प्रदर्शित कर रहे हैं। चमत्कारों का सच भी बता रहे हैं।

स्क्रिप्ट राइटिंग सिखाई
{विषय का चुनाव करें जिसमें समस्या और समाधान स्पष्ट हो।
{विषय को जन सामान्य की भाषा में कहानी के रूप में बदलें।
{कहानी के पात्रों के बीच स्थानीय भाषा में संवाद के अनुसार डायलॉग तय करें।
{स्थानीय भाषाएं बोली के शब्दों के साथ क्षणिकाएं भी लिखें जिससे संवाद रोचक लगे।
{संवाद छोटे और रोचक हों। यह ध्यान रखें कि बोझिल और बड़े नहीं हों।

