अवैध नल कनेक्शन:नहीं हट पा रहे अवैध नल कनेक्शन, अभी भी शहर में तीन हजार से ज्यादा

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
शहर में अभी भी अवैध नल कनेक्शन नहीं कट सके हैं। यही कारण है कि कई क्षेत्रों में आज भी कम प्रेशर की समस्या बनी रहती है। इन क्षेत्रों में पानी का संकट बना रहता है। नगर पालिका ऐसे कई नल कनेक्शनों को चिन्हित कर उन कनेक्शन को काट चुकी है लेकिन अभी भी करीब 3 हजार अवैध नल कनेक्शन हैं जिन्हें काटना जरूरी हो गया है। शहर में पेयजल संकट की समस्या जब होती है तो इसका एक कारण अवैध नल कनेक्शन भी हैं। इन अवैध नल कनेक्शनों के कारण लोगों को पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पाता है। कई जगह कम प्रेशरकी समस्या भी बनी रहती है। कई बार लोग भी इस समस्या को लेकर शिकायत कर चुके हैं लेकिन समस्या का समाधान नहीं हो सका। लोग टैक्स भी नहीं कराते जमा : लोग जलकर भी समय पर जमा नहीं करते हैं। यही कारण है कि नगर पालिका को लोगों से करीब चार करोड़ रुपए से अधिक जलकर वसूल करना है।

