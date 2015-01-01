पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जांच का विषय:खेल-खेल में देसी पिस्टल से चली गोली मामा के यहां आई किशोरी के पेट में लगी, भोपाल रेफर

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिस्टल का लाइसेंस था या नहीं और बच्चों के पास ये कैसे अाई

नगर के शांतिनगर कॉलोनी में शनिवार सुबह 11 बजे अपने मामा के यहां आई 15 वर्षीय किशोरी को घर में रखी देसी पिस्टल से चली गोली पेट में लग गई जिससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई। उसे परिजन सिविल अस्पताल लेकर गए जहां से उसे प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद सीहोर रेफर किया गया। गंभीर होने पर यहां से भी उसे भोपाल रेफर कर दिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है। पुलिस को घर में मिली महिलाओं ने बताया कि आपस में हम उम्र बच्चे खेल रहे थे। इस दौरान खेल-खेल में गोली चल गई। टीआई सिद्धार्थ प्रियदर्शन ने बताया कि शांति नगर कॉलोनी में सुरेंद्र भाटी के मकान में पिस्टल से गोली चली है जिसमें बिलावली हाटपिपलिया निवासी मिष्ठी ठाकुर पुत्री महेंद्र सिंह ठाकुर उम्र 15 साल को पेट में गोली लगी है। उसे गंभीर अवस्था में सिविल अस्पताल से सीहोर के लिए रेफर किया गया है। वहां से भी उसे भोपाल रेफर किया गया है। महिलाओं ने बताया कि खेल-खेल में हुआ हादसा : मौके पर पहुंचकर घर की महिला सदस्यों से घटना की जानकारी ली तो उन्होंने बताया कि हम उम्र बच्चे साथ में खेल रहे थे। इस दौरान घर में रखी बंदूक मिलने पर खेल खेल में गोली चल गई जो जाकर उनके साथ शामिल मिष्ठी के पेट में लगी। बताया जाता है कि मिष्ठी करीब एक माह से अपने मामा सुरेंद्र सिंह भाटी के यहां आई हुई थी। टीआई सिद्धार्थ प्रियदर्शन ने बताया कि घटना स्थल तथा देसी पिस्टल को सील किया गया है। वहीं गोली कैसे चली और किसके हाथ चली तथा बंदूक लाइसेंसी थी या नहीं। इन सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच की जाएगी।

7 दिन पहले बंदूक चलने से किशोर की हुई थी मौत
एक सप्ताह पूर्व जावर थाना क्षेत्र के गांव कुरावर में दीपावली के दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद 12 बोर बंदूक के साथ सेल्फी के चक्कर में बंदूक चलने पर अपने मामा के यहां आए धर्मराज ठाकुर उम्र 17 साल की छर्रे लगने से मौत हुई थी। वहीं एक सप्ताह बाद अपने मामा के यहां आष्टा आई एक किशोरी गोली लगने से घायल हुई है।

