लापरवाही:37 दिन बाद फिर बढ़ा संक्रमण, 17 संक्रमित मिले

सीहोर41 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना की दूसरी लहर शुरू, फिर भी मास्क नहीं लगा रहे लोग

पिछले दिनों त्योहारों में बिना मास्क के भीड़ में लोग खूब घूमे और अब इसका परिणाम भी सामने आने लगा है। 37 दिन बाद 17 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं जबकि 17 अक्टूबर को जब 20 मरीज मिले थे तो उसके बाद संक्रमण की रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लग गया था लेकिन अब दूसरी लहर फिर से शुरू हो रही है।

सोमवार को 17 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। जबकि एक माह से कोरोना पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा अधिकांश दिनों में 10 के नीचे ही रहा। एक नवंबर को तो केवल एक ही कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला था अब फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुधीर कुमार डेहरिया ने बताया कि पिछले पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 17 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सीहोर के 5 संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इनमें चाणक्यपुरी, इंग्लिशपुरा, बग्गीखाना, पुलिस लाइन, रेलवे स्टेशन रोड के निवासी हैं। बुदनी के वर्धमान कालोनी से 2, वार्ड नंबर 8 रेहटी एवं वार्ड नंबर 7 रेहटी व महेंद्र बोडी से 1-1 व्यक्ति पॉजिटिव आया है। नसरूल्लागंज के चकल्दी निवासी 1 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। श्यामपुर के सीएचसी परिक्षेत्र, जमुनिया तालाब एवं भीलेखेडी से 1-1 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। आष्टा के पचपिपलिया एवं सिविल अस्पताल परिक्षेत्र से 1-1 व्यक्ति की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जिले में एक्टिव की संख्या 98 है। ठीक होने पर 39 को किया डिस्चार्ज : 39 व्यक्तियों को होम आइसोलेशन से रिकवर होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया है। कुल रिकवर की संख्या 2152 है।

199 के लिए सैंपल
सोमवार को 199 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र से 23 सैंपल लिए गए। नसरूल्लागंज से 45, आष्टा से 48, इछावर से 30, श्यामपुर से 45 बुदनी से 8 सैंपल लिए गए हैं।
कुल पॉजिटिव 2291
जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 2291 तक पहुंच गई है।इनमें से 2152 स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो गए हैं। वर्तमान में एक्टिव की संख्या 98 है। सेंपल की रिजेक्ट संख्या कुल 71 है।

