कम उत्पादन का ऐसा भी असर...:ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली की जगह किसान बोरियों में भरकर ला रहे हैं सोयाबीन

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
जब सोयाबीन का उत्पादन अच्छा होता था तो छोटे कास्तकार भी अपनी उपज ट्रैक्टर-ट्रालियों में लेकर आते थे। जबकि इस बार उत्पादन में कमी होने के कारण ज्यादातर किसान बोरियों में सोयाबीन भरकर ला रहे हैं। उसमें भी चार-पांच किसान मिलकर अपनी उपज ला रहे हैं। सोयाबीन बाेरियों में भरकर लाने से नीलामी कार्य में भी काफी परेशानी आ रही है व समय अधिक लगता है। हर साल इस सीजन में मंडी में चार से पांच हजार बोरे तक की आवक होती थी, लेकिन इस बार 1500 से 2000 बोरे की आवक हो रही है। इसका कारण अतिवृष्टि से सोयाबीन फसल बर्बाद होना बताया जा रहा है। कम उत्पादन के साथ ही किसानों को उपज का वाजिब दाम भी नहीं मिल रहा है। मंडी में तीन दिन के अवकाश के बाद सोमवार को मंडी खुली थी। इस दिन करीब ढाई हजार बोरी की आवक रही। वहीं मंगलवार को आवक घटकर दो हजार रह गई। टिगरिया के किसान चंदर सिंह ने बताया कि इस साल हुई अतिवृष्टि के कारण सोयाबीन की फसल पूरी तरह बर्बाद हो चुकी है। नाममात्र का उत्पादन हुआ है। ऐसे में ट्रेक्टर ट्राली भरना तो मुश्किल हो चुका है। अब गांव के कुछ किसान मिलकर बोरियों में भरकर सोयाबीन ला रहे हैं।
लागत भी नहीं निकली : खजूरिया के किसान राजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि इस साल शुरुआत में तो फसल काफी अच्छी लग रही थी, लेकिन बाद मेंेे अतिवृष्टि व कीटों के कारण सोयाबीन की फसल पूरी तरह खराब हो चुकी है। जिससे लागत भी नहीं निकली है।
नहीं मिल रहा वाजिब दाम : कजलास के किसान सूर्यपाल पटेल ने बताया कि इस साल हुई अतिवृष्टि से फसल का उत्पादन नाम मात्र का हुआ है। जो सोयाबीन निकला वह भी दागी हो गया। इस कारण मंडियों में किसानों को सोयाबीन का वाजिब दाम नहीं मिल रहा है।
दो हजार बोरी की रही आवक : मंगलवार को मंडी में दो हजार बोरी की आवक रही। इस दिन मंडी में सोयाबीन 3000 से 4200 रुपए,गेहूं 1500 से 1850, चना 4015 से 4390 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव बिका।
मंडी में उत्पादन में कमी का असर : इस संबंध में मंडी सचिव सतीश मोहन पाराशर का कहना है कि इस साल सोयाबीन का उत्पादन काफी कम हुआ है। इसका असर मंडी में अभी से ही दिखाई देने लगा है।

