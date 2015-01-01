पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डेंगू की रोकथाम:चकल्दी पहुंचे कीट वैज्ञानिक 235 घरों का किया लार्वा सर्वे

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • चकल्दी में लार्वा सर्वे के लिए बनाई पांच टीमें

मंगलवार को छठवें दिन ग्राम चकल्दी में डेंगू की रोकथाम करने में जुटी टीम के काम को देखने भोपाल से कीट वैज्ञानिक एमएम महोलिया यहां पहुंचे। यहां कई घरों में जाकर बर्तनों में एकत्रित किए पानी में लार्वा देखा और पिछले 6 दिनों से सर्वे कर रही टीम को डेंगू पर नियंत्रण करने के बारे में सुझाव दिए। जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी क्षमा भरवे ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि मंगलवार को हमने 5 टीम बनाई थीं जिन्होंने 235 घरों का लार्वा सर्वे किया। इस दौरान 5 बुखार के मरीज मिले हैं। उनकी आरडीटी किट से जांच की गई जो निगेटिव आई है। सेक्टर सुपरवाइजर सुरेश भाटी ने बताया कि हमारा गांव से लार्वा को पूरी तरह नष्ट करना ही पहली प्राथमिकता है। लार्वा खत्म हो जाएगा तो बुखार के नए मरीज नहीं बढ़ेंगे।

