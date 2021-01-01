पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेन स्नेचिंग गिरोह पकड़ा:यू-ट्यूब से वीडियो देखकर चेन स्नेचिंग सीखी, फिर मामा और दोस्त के साथ कीं 30 वारदातें

सीहोर2 घंटे पहले
आरोपियों से बरामद माल।
  • सामान जब्त- 202 ग्राम सोना, 7 बाइक, 1 कार और 1 ट्रैक्टर समेत 10 लाख का सामान जब्त

कोतवाली पुलिस ने चेन स्नेचिंग के एक गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया है। यह गिरोह वही है जिसको पुलिस ने डकैती की योजना बनाते पकड़ा। ये लोग चेन स्नेचिंग करते थे यह खुलासा पूछताछ में हुआ। चेन स्नेचिंग गिरोह ने करीब 15 वारदातें ऐसी कबूल की हैं जो पिछले दो साल में उन्होंने की हैं। चोरी की बाइक से ये चेन खींचते थे।

सीहोर के साथ-साथ इछावर, आष्टा, श्यामपुर और बैरागढ़ सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में भी इस गिरोह ने चेन स्नेचिंग सहित बाइक चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम दिया। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि गिरोह के सदस्यों का कोई पुराना पुलिस रिकार्ड नहीं था, इसलिए इन्हें पकड़ पाना पुलिस के लिए और अधिक मुश्किल हो रहा था। लेकिन कोतवाली पुलिस ने सात सदस्यीय गिरोह को पकड़ा तो उन्होंने पिछले चार साल में करीब 30 चेन स्नेचिंग और 15 से अधिक बाइक चोरी कबूल की है। अभी पुलिस ने 16 प्रकरणों में करीब 202 ग्राम सोना, सात बाइक, चोरी से आए रुपयों से खरीदी गई एक कार, बाइक और एक ट्रैक्टर भी जब्त किया है।

सरगना मिस्त्री, मैकेनिक, कबाड़ी और दलाल की गैंग

गिरोह का सरगना एजाज खां पुत्र शहजात खां मिस्त्री है और कारीगरी करता था। लेकिन शॉर्ट कट तरीके से रुपए कमाने के लिए एजाज ने यू-ट्यूब पर वीडियो देखे और अपने मामा अहमद खां उर्फ इमरान उर्फ इम्मू पुत्र सुभान खां 23 साल के साथ मिलकर चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदातों को अंजाम देना शुरू किया।

इसके लिए इन्होंने पहले एक बाइक चोरी की और फिर चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदातों को अंजाम देने लगे। एजाज खुद बाइक चलाता था और उसका मामा अहमद खां पीछे बैठकर आसानी से महिलाओं के गले से चेन या मंगलसूत्र पर हाथ साफ कर लेता था। इस दौरान एजाज ने इस काम में अपने एक साथी शाहरुख पुत्र अच्छे मियां 25 साल निवासी कालापहाड़ उजड़खेड़ा को शामिल किया। इस तरह से एजाज कभी अपने मामा तो कभी अपने साथ शाहरुख के साथ वारदातों को अंजाम देने लगा।

पुलिस ने इन बदमाशों के साथ एक कबाड़ी फोकटपुरा निवासी फैज उर्फ फैजान खान, एक मैकेनिक मोहम्मद अकबर और दो दलाल बिजौरा सीहोर निवासी दलाल मुकेश और इंदौर निवासी विकास जो चेन और मंगलसूत्र बाजार में बेचते थे उन्हें भी गिरफ्तार किया है।

लूट से पहले कपड़ा देखकर टारगेट तय करते फिर
दलाल को बेच देते थे चेन और मंगल सूत्र
आरोपी एजाज खां चेन या मंगलसूत्र को बिजौरा सीहोर निवासी दलाल मुकेश पुत्र प्यारेलाल परमार 40 वर्ष और इंदौर निवासी विकास पुत्र जगदीश मालवीय 35 वर्ष को बेच देते थे। ये दोनों फिर इन चेन और मंगलसूत्र को दूसरी जगह बेचते थे, ताकि किसी को शक न हो कि चेन या मंगलसूत्र चोरी की है।

दलाल को देता था 6 हजार रुपए
झपटी गई चेन या मंगलसूत्र बेचने के बाद सबका कमीशन भी तय था। एजाज चेन या मंगलसूत्र बेचने के लिए दलाल विकास या मुकेश को 6 हजार रुपए देता था। इसके साथ ही चेन स्नेचिंग के दौरान उसके साथ यदि मामा होता था तो उसे 9 हजार रुपए और शाहरुख होता था तो उसे 5 हजार रुपए देता था। बाकी रुपए एजाज खुद रखता था।

दो टी-शर्ट पहनते थे ताकि कोई पहचान न पाए
एडि. एसपी श्री यादव ने बताया कि चेन स्नेचिंग के दौरान बाइक चालक और पीछे बैठने वाला आरोपी दो टी-शर्ट पहनते थे। चेन स्नेचिंग के बाद बाइक चलाना वाला आरोपी पीछे बैठ जाता था और चेन झपटने वाला आरोपी बाइक चलाने लगता था। यही नहीं दोनों आरोपी दो-दो टी-शर्ट पहनते थे ताकि वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद एक टी-शर्ट को उतारकर बाइक के बैग में रख लें। जिससे कोई उन्हें पहचान न सके।

कपड़ों से तय करते थे टारगेट
मुख्य सरगना एजाज खां ने बताया कि कई बार ऐसा भी हुआ कि उन्होंने चेन स्नेचिंग की और चेन आर्टिफिशियल निकली। ऐसे में हम महिलाओं के कपड़े देखकर टारगेट तय करते थे। यदि महिला ने ब्रांडेड या महंगे कपड़े पहने हैं तो यह भरोसा होता था कि चेन या मंगलसूत्र सोने का होगा। जिस दिन ठंड ज्यादा होती थी उस दिन हम चेन स्नेचिंग की वारदात को अंजाम नहीं दे पाते थे। क्योंकि महिलाएं शॉल ओढ़कर रहती थीं, ऐसे में चेन या मंगलसूत्र नजर नहीं आता था।

एटीएम विस्फोट कर डकैती की थी योजना
पुलिस के अनुसार टीआई नलिन बुधोलिया को सूचना मिली थी कि पचामा तिलहन संघ फैक्ट्री के पीछे कुछ संदिग्ध लोग बैठे हैं। सूचना के बाद टीआई बुधोलिया अपनी टीम के साथ पहुंचे और घेराबंदी कर आरोपियों को पकड़ लिया। जब पुलिस ने उनकी तलाशी ली तो उनके पास जिलेटिन रॉड, डिटोनेटर, चाकू, एक बड़ा हथौड़ा, तीन कटर, लोहे की रॉड, पेंचकस आदि सामान मिला। पुलिस ने जब उनके वाहनों को देखा तो इनमें से अधिकांश वाहन वे ही थे जो चेन स्नेचिंग के दौरान शंका के घेरे में थे। जब पुलिस ने सख्ती से पूछताछ की तो उन्होंने चेन स्नेचिंग आदि वारदातों को कबूला। बदमाशों ने बताया कि वे श्री सत्यसांई इंस्टीट्यूट के पास स्थित एटीएम को विस्फोट कर डकैती डालने की योजना बना रहे थे।

