मौसम:मावठा से फसल को फायदा, दिनभर हुई रिमझिम बारिश

आष्टा/जावरएक घंटा पहले
  • शुक्रवार सुबह से ही क्षेत्र में रिमझिम बारिश से एक बार फिर क्षेत्र के किसानों अच्छी फसल की उम्मीद जागी

शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही क्षेत्र में रिमझिम बारिश होने से एक बार फिर क्षेत्र के किसानों में मावठा गिरने की उम्मीद जागी है। किसानों का मानना है कि यदि मावठा गिरता है तो रबी फसल को काफी लाभ होगा। साथ ही उनका लाखों रुपए भी खर्च होने से बचेंगे। अभी तक ठंड नहीं पड़ने से फसलों की ग्रोथ भी रुकी हुई थी।

शुक्रवार को आष्टा में सुबह से रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शाम तक ही रूक-रूक कर चलता रहा। इस बीच तेज बारिश भी हुई। साथ ही ठंडी हवाओं ने लोगों को सर्दी का अहसास भी कराया। अभी तक तापमान गरम होने के कारण फसलों की ग्रोथ रुक गई थी। वहीं अब बारिश के साथ बढ़ी ठंड से फसलाें को लाभ होगा।

इस संबंध में किसान खुमान सिंह का कहना है कि यदि इस समय तेज बारिश होती है तो इसका फसल को लाभ मिलेगा। वहीं जल स्तर में भी इजाफा होगा। फसल में एक पानी देने की बचत भी होगी। कई किसानों ने बरसाती आल में फसल की बोवनी कर दी थी उसे ज्यादा फायदा होगा।

बमूलिया के किसान कृपाल सिंह का कहना है कि यदि मावठ की अच्छी बारिश होती है तो फायदा ज्यादा नुकसान कम होगा। वैसे भी इस समय कई गांवों में जल स्तर नीचे चले जाने व नदी, नालों में भी पानी खत्म हो गया है। ऐसे में किसानों की चिंता बढ़ने लगे थी, लेकिन अब मावठ की अच्छी बारिश होने की उम्मीद से किसानों की चिंता कम हो गई है।

विवाह में बारिश ने डाला खलल
शुक्रवार को शुभ विवाह के मुहूर्त अधिक होने के कारण शादियों के कार्यक्रम अधिक थे। सुबह से ही सजे-धजे वाहन शादियों में जाने के लिए दिखाई पड़ रहे थे। हालांकि सुबह के समय रिमझिम बारिश हो रही थी, लेकिन दोपहर व शाम को इसमें तेजी आने से लोगों को परेशानी का सामना भी करना पड़ा।

नगर के सभी शादी हाल व गार्डन में सुबह व शाम को शादियों के आयोजन थे। बारिश ने उसमें खलल पैदा किया। बारिश ने कार्यक्रमों के उत्साह को फिका कर दिया। कई शादी समारोह वाले जो खुले में कार्यक्रम कर रहे थे वह इधर उधर धर्मशाला या मकानों की तलाश करने में जुटे रहे। खासकर शुक्रवार की शाम को जिनके यह शादी के कार्यक्रम थे उन्हें ज्यादा परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

