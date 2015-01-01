पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:बोरखेड़ा स्टाप डैम के लिए रामपुरा डैम से पानी छुड़वाने दिया ज्ञापन

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
इस बार ग्राम पंचायत व संबंधित विभाग की लापरवाही के कारण बोरखेड़ा स्टाप डैम नहीं भरा सका। बारिश का पानी जिम्मेदारों की लापरवाही के चलते बह गया। इस कारण आधा दर्जन गांव के लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इसे देखते इन गांवों के किसानों ने एसडीएम व विधायक को ज्ञापन देकर मांग की है कि बोरखेड़ा स्टाप डैम भरने के लिए रामपुरा डेम से पानी छुड़वाया जाए। इसी तरह क्षेत्र के कई स्टाप डैमों के गेट समय पर नहीं लगने से पानी का संग्रहण नहीं हो सका है। जिसका खामियाजा अब किसानों को भुगतना पड़ सकता है। आधा दर्जन गांवों के लोगों ने ज्ञापन में बताया कि ग्राम पंचायत बोरखेड़ा पार्वती नदी में जो स्टाप डैम बना है उसमें संबंधित विभाग द्वारा समय पर शटर नहीं लगाए गए। जिसके कारण बारिश का पानी बह गया तथा स्टाप डैम पूर्ण रूप से नहीं भरा सका। इस वजह से स्टाप डैम खाली रह गया है। किसानों की फसल को पर्याप्त पानी नहीं मिल पाएगा। स्टाप डेम में पानी नहीं होने से 10 गांव की फसल खराब हो सकती है। जबकि सोयाबीन फसल पहले ही बर्बाद हो चुकी है। ऐसी स्थिति में हम समस्त किसान गांव बोरखेड़ा, शिवखेड़ी, चुपाडि़या, कचनारिया, पारवां, मोलूखेड़ी, मानाखेड़ी के किसान निवेदन करते हैं कि रामपुरा डैम से पानी छुड़वाया जाए। यदि पानी नहीं दिया गया तो स्टाप डैम बोरखेड़ा के पास धरना प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। ज्ञापन देने वालों में राजेंद्र सिंह, अचल सिंह, सवाई सिंह, बने सिंह, ओम पटेल, राय सिंह, करन सिंह, लालजीराम, तेज सिंह, देवजी, कुमेर सिंह, मोहन सिंह, नरेंद्र सिंह आदि शामिल थे।

