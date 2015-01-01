पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्तरी हवा का असर:दो दिन में 8.50 गिरा पारा, रिकाॅर्ड: 15 साल में पहली बार नवंबर में रात का तापमान 8.50

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • शनिवार को अब तक के सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रात, फसलों पर जमने लगी ओस

उत्तर से चल रही बर्फीली हवा के कारण रात में ठंड बढ़ गई है लेकिन इनकी गति तेज होने से रात के साथ दिन के तापमान भी भारी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। पिछले दो दिनों की बात करें तो रात में 8.5 और दिन में 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। शनिवार रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 10 से 8.5 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इस तरह सीजन की यह सबसे ठंडी रात थी। तेज हवा चलने से सब्जियों के पत्तों पर सुबह तक ओस जम गई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी तापमान में और गिरावट हो सकती है। लगातार उत्तर दिशा से हवा चलने से तापमान में गिरावट हो रही है। दो दिन पहले रात का तापमान 17 डिग्री था जो अब 8.5 डिग्री पर आ गया है। दिन की बात करें तो अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस से यह 25.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। अगर हम 15 सालाें के रिकार्ड पर नजर डालें तो नवंबर माह में रात का तापमान कभी 10 डिग्री पर आया ही नहीं लेकिन ऐसा पहली बार है कि रात का पारा 8.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।

नवंबर के 14 सालों का पारा
वर्ष तापमान
2006 13.2
2007 15.5
2008 16.5
2009 15.2
2010 15.8
2011 14.5
2012 16.5
2013 16.0
2014 15.8
2015 15.0
2016 14.5
2017 17.0
2018 16.6
2019 18.5

बदलाव जारी रहेगा... पूर्वी हवा चलने से तापमान बढ़ेगा
आरएके कॉलेज स्थित मौसम विभाग के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि आने वाले दिनों में अब हवा की दिशा बदलेगी। हवा उत्तर दिशा की जगह अब पूर्व दिशा से चलना शुरू होगी। इससे तापमान में धीरे-धीरे बढ़ोतरी देखने को मिलेगी। इसके साथ आसमान पर हल्के बादल रहेंगे। तापमान में बढ़ोतरी देखी जाएगी। इस समय तापमान कम होने से फसल की ग्राेथ होगी पर अगर तापमान फिर एकदम से बढ़ जाता है तो इससे फसलों को नुकसान ही होगा।

मौसम से अभी नफा अगर हवा बदली तो नुकसान...

बात 2019 की... यदि हम पिछले साल की बात करें तो 22 नवंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 15.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। यानि इस साल ठंड ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया। इस बार तापमान 2 नवंबर से ही 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस से नीचे आने लगा था।

सब्जियों पर जमी ओस: इस मौसम का सब्जी की फसलों पर अनुकूल प्रभाव दिखाई दे रहा है। हालांकि हवा की तेज गति होने से पत्तों पर ओस जमने लगी है। रविवार सुबह पचामा में कई खेतों में खड़ी सब्जियों के पत्तों पर ओस जम गई थी। यहां के किसान रमेश मेवाड़ा के खेत में लगी लहसुन और गोभी सहित सरसों की फसल पर भी ओस जमी हुई दिखाई देने लगी थी। रमेश मेवाड़ा ने बताया कि नवंबर माह में कभी भी ओस नहीं जमती थी।

फसल में कीड़ों का प्रकोप रुकेगा:
हवा की गति तेज है। इसलिए पानी का उत्सर्जन ज्यादा होगा। इसलिए फसलों में पानी की जरूरत ज्यादा होगी लेकिन कीड़ों का प्रकोप रुक जाएगा। यदि लगातार तापमान में गिरावट होती है तो आने वाले समय में फसलों को नुकसान भी हो सकता है।

जनजीवन: ठंड बढ़ने से लोगों ने भी गर्म कपड़े निकाल लिए हैं। रात के समय तो इनकी जरूरत पड़ ही रही है लेकिन रविवार को दिन में भी लोगों को गर्म कपड़े पहनना पड़े। इसका कारण यह था कि तापमान में तो ज्यादा गिरावट नहीं थी लेकिन उत्तर से चल रही हवा की गति काफी अधिक होने से ठंड बढ़ी। 13 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चली।

