वैक्सीनेशन:मॉकअप राउंड आज, हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने आज नहीं लगवाई तो फिर नहीं लगेगी वैक्सीन

सीहोर6 घंटे पहले
जिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन नहीं लग पाई है उन्हें वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए बुधवार को मॉकआप राउंड चलाया जाएगा। लेकिन बुधवार को भी यदि उन्होंने वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाई तो फिर उन्हें निशुल्क वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी। क्योंकि 6 फरवरी के बाद के अब अन्य विभागों के फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएग्गी। बता दें कि अन्य विभागों के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुके हैं। जिले में पुलिस, होमगार्ड, नगर पालिका और राजस्व विभाग के 3 हजार 367 अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किए गए हैं। हालांकि पंचायत में काम करने वाले पंचायत सचिव और रोजगार सहायक को भी फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के रूप में शामिल किया गया। उनके भी रजिस्ट्रेशन किए जा रहे हैं। बता दें कि सीहोर जिले में 16 जनवरी से वैक्सीनेशन का काम शुरु हुआ था। अब तक जिले में कुल 5 हजार 301 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लग चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकार्ड अनुसार जिले में कुल 7 हजार 4 लोगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हेल्थ वर्कर्स के रूप में वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए हुआ था। लेकिन इनमें से 5 हजार 301 ने ही वैक्सीन लगवाई है। यानी कि जिले में 75.6 प्रतिशत वैक्सीनेशन हुआ है। शेष जो लोग वैक्सीन लगवाने से बचे हैं उनके लिए 3 फरवरी बुधवार को मॉकअप राउंड चलाया जाएगा। ऐसे में जो हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने से वंचित रह गए हैं वे केंद्रों पर जाकर वैक्सीन लगवा सकते हैं। बुधवार को सीहोर जिला अस्पताल, आष्टा, इछावर, श्यामपुर, बुदनी और नसरुल्लागंज में वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके बाद 6 फरवरी से हेल्थ वर्कर्स के अलावा अन्य विभागों के फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके लिए जिले में 5 फरवरी तक को-वैक्सीन आने की संभावना है। पंचायत सचिव और रोजगार सहायकों का होना है रजिस्ट्रेशन जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ.एमके चंदेल ने बताया कि जिले में अब तक पुलिस विभाग, होमगार्ड जवान, नगरीय निकाय और राजस्व विभाग के 3 हजार 367 अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुका है। शासन की गाइडलाइन के तहत अब पंचायत विभाग के कर्मचारियों को भी इसमें शामिल किया गया है। इसलिए पंचायतों के सचिव और रोजगार सहायकों का पंजीयन होना बाकी है। बॉक्स : जिला मुख्यालय पर मिला 1 संक्रमित मंगलवार को जिले में एक नया कोरोना संक्रमित मिला हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुधीर डेहरिया के अनुसार सीहोर शहर में मिला है। अब तक जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या 2 हजार 796 तक पहुंच चुका है। हालांकि इनमें से 2 हजार 732 लोग कोरोना को मात देकर ठीक हो चुके हैं। 48 की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि अभी भी 16 संक्रमितों का उपचार चल रहा है। मंगलवार को 213 लोगों के सैम्पल कोरोना जांच के लिए लिये गए हैं।

