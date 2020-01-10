पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेजी से बढ़ रहा संक्रमण:कोरोना संक्रमित बेटे की मौत के 8 घंटे बाद मां ने दम तोड़ा, सीहोर व श्यामपुर तहसीलदार पॉजिटिव

सीहोर13 घंटे पहले
  • एसपी ऑफिस के बाद अब सीहोर-श्यामपुर तहसील कार्यालयों को 4 दिन के लिए किया बंद

कुछ दिन पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या जहां बढ़ी तो वहीं अब संक्रमित लोगों की मौत के आकड़ों ने भी दहशत बढ़ा दी है। हालत यह है कि अब औसतन प्रतिदिन 25 से 30 लोग संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं तो वहीं सितंबर महीने में अब तक 9 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो चुकी है। रविवार को उस समय हड़कंप मच गया जब शाम 7 बजे कोरोना से लड़ाई लड़ते हुए बेटा जंग हार गया तो 8 घंटे बाद ही उनकी मां ने भी दम तोड़ दिया।

सोमवार सुबह जैसे ही यह खबर लोगों को पता चली पूरे शहर में दहशत का माहौल छा गया। इधर शासकीय कार्यालयों में भी लगातार कर्मचारियों और अधिकारियों के पॉजिटिव मिलने का दौर जारी है। सोमवार को सीहोर और श्यामपुर तहसीलदार भी पॉजिटिव पाए गए, जिसके बाद दोनों तहसील कार्यालय चार दिन के लिए बंद कर दिए गए।

सीहोर जिले में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। रविवार को जिले में 28 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले थे तो वहीं मां-बेटे की मौत ने सभी को सोचने पर मजबूर कर दिया। बताया जाता है कि बड़ियाखेड़ी निवासी होटल व्यवसायी पिछले दिनों संक्रमित हुए थे। उनके परिवार के अन्य लोग भी संक्रमण की चपेट में आए थे। होटल व्यवसायी का भोपाल के एक निजी अस्पताल में उपचार चल रहा था। जहां से वापस उन्हें सीहोर लाया गया था तो जिला चिकित्सालय के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया था। रविवार शाम करीब 7 बजे उनकी मौत हो गई।

होटल व्यवसायी की मौत के बाद रात करीब 3 बजे बड़ियाखेड़ी में ही होम आइसोलेट उनकी माताजी ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। इस तरह पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना से दो लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। अब तक जिले में 29 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। हालांकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पोर्टल पर अब तक 28 लोगों की ही मौत की जानकारी अपडेट है। सितंबर महीने में ही अब तक 9 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसके बाद भी लोग सावधानी नहीं बरत रहे हैं।

कोरोना जांच के लिए 472 के सैंपल जांच को भेजे

जिले में सोमवार को कोरोना जांच के लिए 472 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। इनमें से सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र के 63, श्यामपुर से 157 सैंपल, आष्टा से 82, नसरुल्लागंज से 75, बुदनी से 55 तथा इछावर क्षेत्र से 40 सैम्पल लिए गए। जिले में अब तक 20 हजार 765 लोगों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं। इनमें से 18 हजार 230 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है।

36 संक्रमितों में से 14 सीहोर के

जिले में सोमवार को 36 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें से 14 संक्रमित सीहोर शहर के हैं। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि सीहोर शहर के नारायण कंपाउंड, गोकुल धाम, दशहरा मैदान, एलआईसी कॉलोनी, चाणक्यपुरी, गंज, तहसील चौराहा और कस्बा क्षेत्र में संक्रमित मिले हैं। इसके साथ ही आष्टा ब्लॉक में 8 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। बुदनी ब्लॉक से भी 8 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। श्यामपुर के पाटन और नानीखेड़ी में एक-एक तथा नसरुल्लागंज क्षेत्र से 3 लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

रविवार को एसपी ऑफिस को बंद किया गया था

एक दिन पहले रविवार को पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय तक कोरोना पहुंच गया था। वहीं सोमवार को सीहोर और श्यामपुर तहसीलदार की कोरोना जांच पॉजिटिव आई है। ऐसे में सीहोर तहसील कार्यालय और श्यामपुर तहसील कार्यालय आमजनों के लिए 4 दिन के लिए बंद किए गए हैं। हालांकि अति आवश्यक कार्य के लिए कार्यालय खुला रहेगा। आमजनों के लिए पूर्णत: बंद रहेगा। इस संबंध में एसडीएम आदित्य जैन ने आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। बता दें कि पूर्व में भी सीहोर के नायब तहसीलदार के संक्रमित होने से सीहोर तहसील कार्यालय तीन दिन के लिए बंद हुआ था। अब उसी कार्यालय में तहसीलदार संक्रमित हुए हैं।

1 दिन मुहिम चलाकर भूली नपा

शहर में हर दिन लोग बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं। बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क का उपयोग ही नहीं हो रहा है। ऐसे में नगर पालिका ने शनिवार को मुहिम चलाते हुए बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की थी। लेकिन यह कार्रवाई भी सिर्फ एक दिन ही की गई। रविवार और सोमवार को नपा ने ऐसी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। यही वजह है कि लोगों में भी अब डर नहीं है और खुलेआम बिना मास्क के घूम रहे हैं।

