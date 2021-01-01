पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तापमान:उत्तर पूर्वी हवा से रात का तापमान 3.20 पर, जो सीजन में सबसे कम, पाले का खतरा भी बरकरार

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक बार फिर उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से चल रही हवा ने मौसम को ठंडा कर दिया है। हालत यह है कि गुरुवार की रात इस सीजन की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। तेज सर्द हवा चलने से तापमान 3.2 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया जो अभी तक इस सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान दर्ज किया गया। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो आने वाले 24 घंटे खतरनाक हैं। इस दौरान हवा की गति 6 की जगह 11 किमी प्रति घंटा रहेगी जिससे तापमान एक से दो डिग्री और गिर सकता है। लगातार तापमान में इस बार उतार चढ़ाव देखने को मिल रहा है। दिसंबर माह में काफी ठंड बढ़ी थी लेकिन इसके बाद से एकदम तापमान बदल गया था। दिन के समय तो लोग गर्म कपड़े भी नहीं पहन रहे थे लेकिन अब फिर से सर्दी लौटकर आई है। उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से हवा जब चलना शुरू हुई तो ठंड बढ़ने लगी। जब हवा की गति 6 से 7 किमी प्रति घंटा पर पहुंची तो सर्दी ने अपना असर दिखाना शुरू किया। इस तरह से गुरुवार की रात इस सीजन की अब तक की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। तेज हवा चलने से न्यूनतम तापमान 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस से लुढ़ककर 3.2 पर आ गया। हवा की गति बढ़ेगी, इसलिए 24 घंटे और खतरनाक : अभी तापमान में सुधार की गुंजाईश नहीं है। आरएके कॉलेज स्थित मौसम विभाग के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि दो दिन तक अभी उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से ही हवा चलेगी। हवा की गति अब और तेज होगी और यह 6 से बढ़कर 10 से 11 किमी प्रति घंटा हो जाएगी। इसलिए ठंड और बढ़ेगी। आने वाले 24 घंटे अभी खतरनाक हैं। इसके बाद हवा की दिशा में परिवर्तन हो जाएगा। श्री तोमर ने बताया कि हवा की गति तेज होने से अभी तापमान में गिरावट हो सकती है। पाले का खतरा बरकरार : तापमान के गिरने से पाले का खतरा बन रहा है। यदि हवा की गति तेज रही तो ठंड और बढ़ेगी और तापमान में एक से दो डिग्री की गिरावट और दर्ज हो सकती है। इस बीच तेज हवा चलने से पाला पड़ सकता है।

दिसंबर में दो बार तापमान हुआ था कम
इस सीजन में दो बार पारा लुढ़का। दिसंबर माह में दो बार न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी। 14 दिसंबर को 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज किया गया था जबकि चार दिन बाद 18 दिसंबर को न्यूनतम तापमान 3.5 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser