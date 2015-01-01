पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व की हवा:रात का पारा 200 पर पहुंचा, 24 घंटे में हल्की बारिश की संभावना

सीहोर5 घंटे पहले
पूर्व की हवा ने फिर से दिन और रात के तापमान को बढ़ा दिया है। स्थिति यह है कि पिछले 24 घंटे में गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 09 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान में 0.8 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी दर्ज हुई है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अभी 24 घंटे और पूर्व से हवा चलेगी, इसके बाद हवा की दिशा उत्तर-पूर्व से हो जाएगी। ऐसे में अभी 24 घंटे और हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना मौसम विभाग ने जताई है। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। एक दिन पहले बुधवार शाम के समय बारिश के बाद भी रात के समय बादलों से गर्मी का असर बना रहा। गुरुवार दिन को बादलों से भी गर्मी नहीं थमी। ऐसे में गुरुवार को दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 20 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। को तेज गर्मी का अहसास हुआ। अचानक इस तरह बढ़े तापमान से लोगों को गर्मी का अहसास होने लगा। आरएके कॉलेज स्थित ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा केंद्र के डॉ. सत्येंद्र सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि अभी 24 घंटे और पूर्व से हवा चलेगी। इसके बाद हवा का रुख उत्तर-पूर्व हो जाएगा। इसके बाद तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। तेजी से लुढ़केगा पारा : डॉ. तोमर ने बताया कि अभी 24 घंटे और पूर्व से हवा चलेगी। ऐसे में हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है।

