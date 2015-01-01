पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादलों के कारण रात का पारा 3.80 बढ़ा, बारिश होने से दिन का पारा 60 लुढ़ककर 230 पर पहुंचा

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
सुबह से ही रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया जो देर रात तक चला।
  • अभी 2 दिन और होगी हल्की बारिश, गेहूं सहित चना को फायदा, लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में बीमारियों से खतरा
  • जिलेभर में गेहूं 3 लाख 32 हजार 500 हेक्टेयर और चना की 62 हजार हेक्टेयर में हुई बोवनी

पिछले एक सप्ताह से दिन और रात में तेज गर्मी के बाद आखिरकार शुक्रवार को मौसम बदला। गुरुवार-शुक्रवार की दरमियानी रात बादलों के कारण रात के पारे में सीधे 3.8 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरू हो गया जो देर रात तक चलता रहा।

ऐसे में पिछले दिन के मुकाबले शुक्रवार को दिन के तापमान में भी सीधे 6 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। ऐसे में शुक्रवार को रात का पारा 16.8 और दिन का पारा 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। इधर, दिनभर हुई रिमझिम बारिश से गेहूं के साथ-साथ चने व अन्य रबी सीजन की फसलों को फायदा मिलेगा। फसलों में अब एक पानी की बचत होगी।

जिले में गेहूं 3 लाख 32 हजार 500 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में बोया गया है, जबकि इसका लक्ष्य 3 लाख 33 हजार हेक्टर रखा गया था। वहीं चना की बात करें तो इस बार जिले में इसका रकबा बढ़ा है। यह लक्ष्य से भी अधिक बोया गया है। इस बार जिले में चना की बोवनी 62 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में हुई है। शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश से फसलों को अच्छी राहत मिली है। मौसम विभाग का मानना है कि अभी 24 घंटे और ऐसा ही मौसम बना रहेगा।

रात में 8 डिग्री दिन के तापमान में 4 डिग्री की होगी गिरावट
आरएके कॉलेज स्थित ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा केंद्र के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. सत्येंद्र सिंह तोमर के अनुसार अभी 2 दिन तक हल्की बारिश का अनुमान है। मतलब जिले में इस दौरान औसतन 10 मिमी तक बारिश होने की संभावना है। डॉ. तोमर ने बताया कि मौसम जब खुलेगा तो रात के तापमान में 7 से 8 डिग्री की गिरावट आएगी। वहीं वही दिन का तापमान भी 4 डिग्री तक गिर जाएगा।

शादियों में भी बिगड़ी व्यवस्थाएं

शुक्रवार को साल का आखिरी मुहूर्त था। इस दिन सबसे ज्यादा शादियां थी। शहर में ही शुक्रवार को करीब 12 से ज्यादा जगहों पर शादियां हुईं। लेकिन बारिश ने शादी की तैयारियों पर पानी फेर दिया। सुबह से ही रिमझिम बारिश का दौर शुरू हुआ तो फिर देर रात तक बारिश होती रही। ऐसे में सारी व्यवस्थाएं बिगड़ गईं। खुले में जहां जहां शादियां थीं, वहां खाना खिलाने में भी परेशानी हुई। यहां तक कि शादी की रस्में भी जगह बदलकर पूरी करना पड़ीं।

22 हजार हेक्टेयर बढ़ा था चने का रकबा
इस बार जिले में करीब 22 हजार हेक्टेयर ज्यादा चने की बोवनी हुई है। पिछले साल जिले में चना 40 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोया गया, वहीं इस बार इसका लक्ष्य 62 हजार हेक्टेयर का रखा गया था। बोवनी का यह लक्ष्य पूरा हो चुका है। यानी कि करीब 64 प्रतिशत ज्यादा बोवनी हुई है। इसी तरह गेहूं का कुल लक्ष्य 3 लाख 33 हजार हेक्टेयर रखा गया था। लेकिन इसके विरूद्ध अभी तक जिले भर में 3 लाख 32 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबे में ही बोवनी हो पाई है।
फसलों को बारिश से फायदे
यदि और बारिश होती है तो फिर फसलों को करीब 1 पानी का फायदा हो जाएगा। जिससे किसानों को बिजली और डीजल की बचत होगी। इसी के साथ पानी देने के लिए जो मजदूरी देनी पड़ती है, वह भी नहीं देनी पड़ेगी। इस बारिश से पौधों की ग्रोथ अच्छी होगी। बेहतर ग्रोथ होने से उत्पादन पर भी 5 से 10 फीसदी तक असर पड़ेगा। इस संबंध में कृषि विभाग के डिप्टी डायरेक्टर एसएस राजपूत के अनुसार गेहूं और चने की फसल को काफी फायदा होने का अनुमान है।

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट : किसान बोले- बारिश से फसलों को मिलेगा फायदा

आष्टा. गांव बेरखेड़ी के किसान राजेंद्र सिंह पटेल ने बताया कि इस समय तेज बारिश होती है तो इसका फसल को लाभ मिलेगा साथ ही एक पानी देने की बचत भी होगी। बमुलिया के किसान कृपाल सिंह का कहना है कि यदि मावठ की अच्छी बारिश होती है तो इससे फसल को फायदा ही फायदा है।

श्यामपुर. कृषक बीएल पाटिल ने बताया कि बारिश से किसानों के चेहरे पर खुशी छाई है। पैदावार अच्छी होने का अनुमान है। इस तरह की बारिश अगर दो-तीन दिन तक भी होती है तो एक पानी की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था हो जाएगी। इसी तरह अहमदपुर निवासी कृषक रमेश मीणा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह से ही रिमझिम रिमझिम बारिश हो रही है। इस तरह की बारिश फसलों के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद होती है। कुएं व तालाबों में भी पानी खत्म हो चुका है। बारिश बंद होने के बाद जो ठंड पड़ेगी, उससे भी फसलों की ग्रोथ अच्छी होगी।

