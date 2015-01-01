पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रातभर में बदला मौसम...:उत्तरी हवा की गति 6 किमी से 13 हुई तो रातभर में 70 गिरकर 100 पर आया पारा

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • दिन का तापमान 26 पर आया, फसलों को अभी फायदा पर उतार-चढ़ाव होने से हो सकता है नुकसान

लगातार उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से चल रही हवा से मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव दिखाई दे रहा है। पिछले 24 घंटों में हवा की रफ्तार 8 से बढ़कर 13 किमी प्रति घंटा हो गई होते ही रातभर में पूरा मौसम बदल गया। इस दौरान न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री से सीधे 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ पहुंचा। दिन का तापमान भी 4 डिग्री गिरकर 26 पर आ गया। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक आने वाले दिनों में दिन और रात के तापमान में और गिरावट होगी। उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से हवा के चलने से तापमान में बदलाव देखा जा रहा है। इन बर्फीली हवाओं ने मौसम को काफी ठंडा कर दिया है। इसका कारण इन हवा की गति प्रमुख है। पिछले दो दिनों में हवा की गति 6 से 8 किमी प्रति घंटा थी। इसके बाद हवा की दिशा में भी परिवर्तन हुआ और यह उत्तर और उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से चलना शुरू हो गई। उत्तर से आ रही बर्फीली हवा की गति बढ़कर 13 किमी प्रति घंटा हुई। दो दिन में ऐसे बदला मौसम : दो दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 19.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था जबकि अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड किया गया था। इसके बाद तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई तो न्यूनतम तापमान 17 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। शुक्रवार रात को हवा की रफ्तार बढ़ते ही यह 17 डिग्री से सीधे 10 डिग्री पर आ गया जबकि दिन के तापमान में दो डिग्री की गिरावट देखी गई। अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है।

अब आगे क्या
आरएके कॉलेज स्थित मौसम विभाग के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस तोमर के अनुसार आने वाले दो दिनों में अभी तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। रात के तापमान में दो से चार डिग्री की गिरावट और हो सकती है। लेकिन इसके बाद हवा की दिशा में परिवर्तन होने की संभावना है। यह पूर्व दिशा से चलेगी। इससे तापमान में फिर से बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है। यानि देखा जाए तो आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव की स्थिति कायम रहेगी।

दिन और रात का तापमान गिरने से फसल को नफा-नुकसान

1. ग्रोथ: ठंड बढ़ने से फसलों की ग्रोथ पर अंतर पड़ेगा। बोवनी जो हो चुकी है और जहां बीज अंकुरित हो चुके हैं तो उन पौधों की ग्रोथ अच्छी होगी। इसलिए इसका सीधा असर उत्पादन पर भी पड़ता है। 2. कीट प्रकोप पर रोक: सर्दी बढ़ने से फसलों में हो रहे कीट प्रकोप पर रोक लग जाएगी। इस दौरान नए कीट भी नहीं लग सकेंगे। 3. तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव: बार-बार तापमान में हो रहे उतार-चढ़ाव की स्थिति से फसलों पर खराब असर पड़ सकता है। पिछले दिनों से हो यह रहा है कि कभी तो तापमान गिर रहा है तो कुछ दिन में ही इसमें काफी बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। यानि कभी गर्मी तो कभी सर्दी। 4. लगातार गिरावट से ओलों का संकट: यदि लगातार तापमान में गिरावट होती चली गई और करीब एक सप्ताह तक तापमान गिरता रहा तो फिर ओले गिरने की स्थिति भी बनती है जिससे फसलों पर संकट हो सकता है।

