कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन:अब 6 की जगह 8 से लगेगी फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
हेल्थ वर्कर्स के बाद अब अन्य विभागों के फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। जिले में 8 फरवरी से वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। 13 फरवरी शनिवार तक वैक्सीनेशन चलेगा। जिले में अभी फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के रूप में 3 हजार 701 अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों का रजिस्ट्रेशन किया गया है।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब रजिस्टर्ड अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों की ब्लॉक स्तर पर लिस्ट तैयार कर रहा है। मंगलवार और शुक्रवार को सामान्य वैक्सीनेशन के चलते कोरोना वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एमके चंदेल ने बताया कि हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए अभियान 3 फरवरी तक चला था। कई हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने नहीं आए।

1549 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों ने टीका नहीं लगवाया, अब सबसे बड़ा खतरा यही
कोरोना के खिलाफ प्रथम चरण का बुधवार को आखिरी दिन था। सभी टीकाकरण केंद्रों पर स्थिति पहले दिन की तरह ही नजर आई। आखिरी दिन तक 1 हजार 549 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों ने टीके नहीं लगवाए। अब सबसे बड़ा खतरा यही हैं। क्योंकि इनके संक्रमित होने से अस्पताल आए अन्य मरीज भी कोरोना संक्रमित हो सकते हैं।

2 बार बुलाया, अब नहीं
फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों में 8 फरवरी से दूसरे चरण के टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हो सकती है। जिन हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने अब तक टीका नहीं लगवाया उन्हें अब लगाने के आदेश नहीं हैं। क्योंकि उन्होंने दो बार अलग से बुलाया जा चुका है।

