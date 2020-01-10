पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई शिक्षा नीति:राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति थीम पर शिक्षकों के लिए स्कूल से लेकर जिला स्तर तक होंगी ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिताएं

सीहोर13 घंटे पहले
  • प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन 23 से 30 सितंबर तक किया जाएगा

राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति थीम पर शिक्षकों के लिए ऑन लाइन प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें से शिक्षकों के लिए राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति से संबंधित जानकारी दी जाएगी। यह प्रतियोगिताएं स्कूल स्तर पर आयोजित होंगी और फिर जिला स्तर तक इनका आयोजन किया जाना है। राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 को लेकर शिक्षकों के लिए प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया जाना है। यह प्रतियोगिता 23 सितंबर से शुरु होगी जो 30 सितंबर तक चलेगी।

शिक्षा मंत्रालय भारत सरकार द्वारा एमवायसीओवी के सहयोग से शिक्षकों के लिए राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति.2020 से संबंधित ऑनलाईन प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जा रही है। प्रतियोगिता का शीर्षक संप्रेषण सामग्री का विकास, प्रतियोगिता में राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 से संबंधित विभिन्न थीम पर शिक्षा से संबंधित सामग्री का विकास किया जाना है। प्रातियोगिता से संबंधित थीम जिसमें शिशु देखभाल व सीखने का आधार, आधारभूत साक्षरता, शाला त्यागी की दर कम करना, शाला में पाठयक्रम और शिक्षा शास्त्र, समावेशित शिक्षा, संकुल के माध्यम से प्रशासन एंव संसाधन प्रौढ़ शिक्षा आदि रहेंगे।

जिले में हर स्तर पर आयोजित की जाएगी प्रतियोगिता

प्रतियोगिताएं स्कूल स्तर से संकुल स्तर, विकासखंड स्तर एवं जिला स्तर पर आयोजित होंगी। इनमें जिला स्तर पर 23 से 30 सितंबर तक आयोजित की जाएगी। जिला स्तर पर प्राप्त प्रस्तुतियों में से श्रेष्ठ 5 का चयन कर7 राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र भोपाल को भेजा जाएगा। सभी शिक्षकों से अपील की है कि वे ऑनलाइन प्रतियोगिता में भाग लें। सभी शिक्षकों का प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेना जरूरी है।

