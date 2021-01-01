पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण शुरू:700 में से 495 ने ही लगवाए टीके इसलिए, अब 23 फोकल पाइंटों पर लगेगी वैक्सीन

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बुधवार और गुरुवार को सभी फोकल पाइंट पर होगा वैक्सीनेशन
  • एक वर्कर का एक से ज्यादा बार नाम, कुछ बना रहे बहाने

जिले में वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण सोमवार से शुरू हुआ लेकिन इस बार भी हेल्थ वर्करों ने वैक्सीन लगवाने में कम रुझान दिखाया। यही वजह है कि जिले के सात पाइंट पर चिन्हित 700 में से मात्र 495 हेल्थ वर्करों ने ही सोमवार को वैक्सीन लगवाई। बुधवार से जिले के सभी 23 फोकल पाइंट पर वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा।

सोमवार सुबह 9 बजे से वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हुआ। सबसे ज्यादा वैक्सीन बुदनी और आष्टा के सिविल हॉस्पिटल में लगाई गई। यहां 82-82 हेल्थ वर्कर्स वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे थे। नसरुल्लागंज, सीहोर, इछावर दोराहा और श्यामपुर में टीके लगे।

अब तक 1682 को टीका

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकार्ड अनुसार जिले में अब तक कुल 1 हजार 682 हेल्थ वर्करों को कोरोना बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। पहले चरण के चार दिनों में जिले में कुल 1 हजार 600 हेल्थ वर्कर्स में से 1 हजार 187 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगी थी। दूसरे चरण के पहले दिन जिले में फिर से 495 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। हेल्थ वर्करों की कम संख्या को देखते हुए जिले भर में फोकल प्वाइंट बनाए जाएंगे जिससे ज्यादा वैक्सीनेशन हो।

बुधवार और गुरुवार को ही लगेगी वैक्सीन
दूसरे चरण के तहत सोमवार को जिले के 7 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन हुआ। लेकिन मंगलवार को सामान्य वैक्सीनेशन होने के कारण कोरोना से बचाव के लिए वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी। लेकिन बुधवार और गुरुवार को जिले के 23 फोकल पाइंट पर वैक्सीनेशन होगा। शुक्रवार को फिर से सामान्य टीकाकरण दिवस होने से वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई जाएगी। शनिवार को वैक्सीन लगेगी कि नहीं अभी इस संबंध में कोई निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं।

इन फोकल पाइंट्स पर भी लगेगी वैक्सीन : जिला अस्पताल और सीहोर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र फोकल पाइंट बमूलिया का टीकाकरण भी जिला अस्पताल में ही होगा। श्यामपुर, दोराहा, अहमदपुर, बिलकिसगंज, इछावर, देवड़िया, रामनगर, अमलाहा, वीरपुर डेम में टीकाकरण होगा। आष्टा शहर, कोठरी, मैना, सिद्दीकगंज, और जावर तथा नसरुल्लागंज में टीका लगेगा।

अब जिले के 23 फोकल पाइंटों पर भी बुधवार व गुरुवार को वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। अभी दो दिन वैक्सीन लगाने के निर्देश मिले हैं।
डॉ. एमके चंदेल, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी सीहोर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser