यातायात व्यवस्था:15 दिन में बदलेगी फोरलेन पर पार्किंग व्यवस्था, चार जगहों पर खड़े होंगे वाहन

सीहोर5 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीएम ने राजस्व अमले के साथ टॉउन हाल से अस्पताल चौराहा तक 1 किमी फोरलेन को देखा

बस स्टैंड से अस्पताल चौराहा तक यातायात व्यवस्था बेहतर बनाने के लिए गुरुवार को एसडीएम ने राजस्व अमले के साथ जायजा लिया और 4 स्थान चिह्नित किए जहां पर वाहनों की पार्किंग कराई जा सकती है। अभी जो भी वाहन हैं वह फोरलेन पर ही खड़े कर दिए जाते हैं जिससे बार-बार जाम की स्थिति बनती है। कई जगह तो हालत यह है कि एक तरफ की सड़क तो दिखाई ही नहीं देती है। लंबे समय से चली आ रही इस समस्या का समाधान प्रशासन आने वाले 15 दिनों में करेगा। इसके लिए पूरा प्लान तैयार किया जा रहा है। चाणक्यपुरी से चौपाल सागर तक का 8 किमी फोरलेन तो बन गया लेकिन इसके बनने से लोगों को कुछ खास फायदा नहीं हुआ। इसका कारण यह है कि लोगों ने इसी फोरलेन पर दोपहिया से लेकर चार पहिया वाहनों को खड़ा करना शुरू कर दिया। कई बार पुलिस ने कार्रवाई करते हुए इन वाहनों को फोरलेन से हटवाया भी लेकिन कुछ ही समय बाद फिर से ये वाहन सड़क पर दिखाई देने लगते हैं। इसके पीछे यह कारण है कि बस स्टैंड से लेकर अस्पताल चौराहा तक जहां-जहां वाहन खड़े किए जा रहे हैं वह पाइंट ऐसे हैं जहां या तो बहुत कंपनी के कार्यालय या फिर दुकानें हैं या मेडिकल स्टोर, पैथोलॉजी लैब व क्लीनिक हैं। यही कारण है इन जगहों पर दिनभर लोगों की भीड़ बनी ही रहती है।

1. टाउन हाल के पास : टाउन के पास वाहनों को खड़ा कराने के लिए व्यवस्था कराई जाएगी। यहां पर पार्किंग स्थल बनाया जाएगा जहां पर लोग वाहन को खड़ा कर फिर बस स्टैंड के पास आ सकेंगे। इससे बस स्टैंड के पास जो वाहन खड़े हो रहे हैं उस समस्या से निजात मिल जाएगी।

2. पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास वाला चौराहा : बस स्टैंड के पास पोस्ट ऑफिस के पास वाले चौराहे से बस स्टैंड के बीच भी काफी वाहन सड़क पर खड़े रहते हैं। यहां पर कांप्लेक्स के अलावा बैंकों, कंपनियों के ऑफिसों के कारण भीड़ रहती है। इन वाहनों को सड़क और आफिसों, कांप्लेक्स के बीच की जगह खड़ा कराएंगे।

3. गंगा आश्रम फेस वन : बसंत भंवर से लेकर संतोषी मंदिर तक के एरिया में कई क्लीनिक, मेडिकल स्टोर, सोनोग्राफी सेंटर हैं जहां हर रोज मरीजों की काफी भीड़ होती है। इन सभी के वाहन सड़क पर खड़े रहते हैं। इससे आवाजाही में दिक्कतें होती हैं। दिन में कई बार यहां पर जाम लगता है।

4. अस्पताल तिराहे से डॉक्टर गली के आगे तक : इस क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक वाहन सड़क पर खड़े किए जाते हैं। यहीं पर सबसे अधिक डॉक्टर भी रहते हैं जिसके कारण सबसे अधिक मरीज यहां आते हैं। यहां पर प्रशासन ने आसपास के खाली जगहों को चिन्हित कर पार्किंग जोन बनाने का प्लान तैयार किया है।

यहां पर वाहनों के खड़े रहने से सबसे अधिक समस्या
इस फोरलेन पर सबसे अधिक वाहनों के खड़े रहने से यातायात बाधित होने की समस्या बनती है वह बस स्टैंड और गंगा आश्रम का हिस्सा है। इन जगहों पर कहीं पर तो कंपनियों के ऑफिस के अलावा दुकानें और इन्सीट्यूट हैं जहां बड़ी संख्या में युवक-युवतियों के अलावा अन्य लोगों की भीड़ भी रहती है। इसके अलावा अस्पताल, क्लीनिक, पैथालॉजी लैब, मेडिकल स्टोर आदि हैं जहां दिनभर मरीजों और उनके परिजनों का आना जाना लगा रहता है।
यहां होगी पार्किंग व्यवस्था
प्रशासन ने यह तय किया है कि इस फोरलेन पर जहां सबसे अधिक वाहन सड़क पर खड़े किए जा रहे हैं वहां पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था कराई जाए। एसडीएम आदित्य जैन ने गुरुवार को इन जगहों को चिन्हित किया। श्री जैन ने बताया कि फोरलेन पर खड़े किए जा रहे वाहनों की पार्किंग के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था कराई जाएगी। इसके लिए हमने चार जगहों को चिह्नित किया है। आने वाले 15 दिनों के अंदर इस प्लान को लागू कराया जाएगा जिससे लोगों को आने जाने में हो रही समस्या से निजात मिल सके।

