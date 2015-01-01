पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता:पुलिस के हाथ लगे बाइक चोर, चोरों ने कहा पीएनबी में भी दिया था वारदात को अंजाम

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • दो माह पूर्व बैंक में घुसकर चुरा ले गए थे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का डीबीआर

मंगलवार को पुलिस को बड़ी सफलता मिली। तीन बाइक चोरी के मामले में दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा। पूछताछ में आरोपियों ने दो माह पूर्व पीएनबी में वारदात को अंजाम देना भी कबूला। लगातार बढ़ती घटनाओं को देखते हुए एसडीओपी प्रकाश मिश्रा के निर्देशन में थाना प्रभारी मनोज सिंह द्वारा दल गठित कर अज्ञात आरोपियों की तलाश शुरु की गई। इसमें मंगलवार को पुलिस को उस समय बड़ी सफलता हाथ लगी और दो बाइक चोरों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा। उन्होंने लगभग दो माह पूर्व नगर की पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में घुसकर चोरी की असफल घटना को अंजाम देने की वारदात भी कबूली। इस संबंध में थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि नसरूलागंज के यात्री बस स्टेंड पर बीते 21 नवंबर को बाइक को अज्ञात चोर चोरी कर ले गए। इसकी शिकायत फरियादी ने दर्ज कराई गई थी। दूसरी घटना 22 नवंबर को ग्राम नयागांव में घटित हुई। यहां से भी चोरों ने एक और बाइक को चुराया। इस दौरान पुलिस ने गठित किए गए दल ने पैनी निगाह रखते हुए मुखबिर की सूचना पर अतरालिया नहर से दो व्यक्ति दीनदयाल उर्फ गोलू पुत्र अमर सिंह उईके निवासी रिछीगांव एवं धमेंद्र पुत्र राजाराम उईके निवासी ग्राम सन्नौद थाना खातेगांव जिला देवास को पकड़ा। पुलिस ने इन्हें गिरफ्तार कर पूछताछ की तो दोनों ने बस स्टैंड, नयागांव बाइक चोरी करना कबूला। इसके अतिरिक्त एक बाइक खातेगांव चोरी किया जाना कबूल किया। पुलिस ने आरोपियों के बताए गए पते के आधार पर उनके घर से बाइक जब्त की। इस दौरान को बड़ी सफलता तब हाथ लगी जब उन्होंने दो माह पूर्व पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में चोरी करने की नीयत से घुसने एवं असफल वारदात को अंजाम देने के साथ ही बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे का डीबीआर चोरी करने व बैंक में तोड़फोड़ करने की वारदात कबूली। पुलिस ने कुल 3 बाइक कीमत एक लाख 50 हजार रुपए की आरोपियों के पास से जब्त की।

