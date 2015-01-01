पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोषित परिवार:कुपोषित बच्चों के पोषण स्तर को सुधारने मिलेगी प्रोत्साहन राशि

सीहोर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सुपोषित मध्यप्रदेश कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले में लोगों को किया जा रहा है जागरूक

सुपोषित प्रदेश की संकल्पना को साकार करने के लिए कुपोषण जैसे गंभीर विषय पर समुदाय एवं परिवार की सहभागिता पर विशेष प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। इसके तहत पोषित परिवार-सुपोषित मध्यप्रदेश कार्यक्रम के तहत अति गंभीर कुपोषण की श्रेणी में आने वाले बच्चों के परिवार को पोषण स्तर में उनके सक्रिय प्रयास से आए सुधार के लिए प्रोत्साहित एवं सम्मानित किया जाएगा। प्रमुख सचिव महिला-बाल विकास अशोक शाह ने इस संबंध में सभी जिला कलेक्टर्स को पत्र लिखकर अवगत कराया है। यह प्रोत्साहन राशि एक परिवार को 200 रुपए दो किश्तों में 400 रूपए दी जाएगी। इसके तहत दो प्रावधान सुनिश्चित किए गए हैं। कुपोषण को लेकर काफी समय से काम किया जा रहा है लेकिन पिछले कुछ सालों से बेहतर काम हुआ है। पहला प्रावधान: ऐसे पंजीकृत अति गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चे जिनका पोषण स्तर अति गंभीर कुपोषण की श्रेणी से मध्य गंभीर कुपोषण की श्रेणी में आ गया हो। ऐसे परिवार को प्रोत्साहन की प्रथम किश्त की राशि देय होगी। दूसरा प्रावधान: ऐसे पंजीकृत अति गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चे जो मध्यम गंभीर कुपोषण की श्रेणी में आने के बाद सामान्य पोषण स्तर की श्रेणी में आ गए हैं। ऐसे परिवार को द्वितीय किश्त की राशि भी देय होगी। आंकलन किया जाएगा इसके अतिरिक्त बच्चे से संबंधित अन्य स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं जैसे उम्र अनुसार टीकाकरण सारणी का अनुपालन हुआ या नहीं। 6 माह के बाद बच्चे के ऊपरी आहार की शुरूआत कराई गई। उसकी निरन्तरता का स्तर निर्धारित मानक अनुसार है या नहीं। परिवार द्वारा अपनाए जाने वाले स्वास्थ्य एवं पेषण व्यवहार अथवा शिक्षा के स्तर का भी आंकलन किया जाएगा। तीन सालों से अति गंभीर कुपोषण की संख्या हुई है कम : सीहोर जिले की बात करें तो पिछले तीन सालों में अति गंभीर कुपोषण की संख्या में कमी आई है। वर्ष 2017-18 में इन बच्चों की संख्या 1248 थी जबकि 2018-19 में यह संख्या घटकर 1179 रह गई। वर्ष 2019-20 की बात करें तो अति गंभीर कुपोषण बच्चों की संख्या 836 रह गई। कुपोषण अभियानों से मिला है फायदा: यही कारण है कि माताओं को जागरुक किया गया। उन्हें बताया गया कि कुपोषण से किस तरह बचा जा सकता है। इसी जागरुकता का कारण रहा है कि जिले में अति गंभीर कुपोषण बच्चों की संख्या में कमी आई है।

सामान्य पोषण स्तर लाने में लगते हैं 3 महीने
अति गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों के चिह्नांकन एवं पंजीयन के बाद 12 सप्ताह अथवा 3 माह तक सतत प्रयास कर उन्हें सामान्य पोषण स्तर पर लाया जाता है। इस दौरान बच्चों के परिवार को परामर्श देकर उनके सहयोग से बच्चों के पोषण एवं स्वास्थ्य स्थिति में सुधार का प्रयास किया जाता है। पोषित परिवार-सुपोषित मध्यप्रदेश’ में इन परिवारों का सम्मान किया जाएगा जिनके प्रयासों से पंजीकृत अति गंभीर कुपोषित बच्चों के पोषण स्तर में बदलाव परिलक्षित हो रहा है।

