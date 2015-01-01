पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिठास का बदला ट्रेंड...:इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाली मिठाइयाें की खरीदी इस बार ज्यादा

  • लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए शाम 5.57 से 7.33 बजे तक का समय श्रेष्ठ, रोशनी से सजा शहर

बिना मिठाई के दीपावली में मिठास नहीं होती। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण इस बार मिठाइयों को ट्रेंड थोड़ा बदल गया है। लोग इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने वाली मिठाइयां ज्यादा खरीद रहे हैं। जबकि इनकी कीमत भी दूसरी मिठाइयों से ज्यादा है। दीपों के पर्व दीपावली के लिए शुक्रवार को भी बाजार में अच्छी रौनक रही। धनतेरस के दिन गुरुवार को जहां दिनभर बाजारों में गहमागहमी रही थी, वहीं दूसरे दिन बुधवार को भी दोपहर तक धनतेरस रहने से लोगों ने जमकर खरीदी की। लोगों ने मिठाई, कपड़े, घरों की सजावट का सामान और इलेक्ट्रानिक्स उपकरण खरीदे। घरों पर आकर्षक लाइटें लगाई गईं। शाम होते ही शहर पूरी तरह से जगमगाने लगा। शनिवार को विशेष संयोग में दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। पूजन का श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त शाम 5.57 बजे से रात 7.33 बजे तक रहेगा। धनतेरस लगातार दो दिन होने से शनिवार को भी बाजार में जोर-शोर से ग्राहकी हुई। हालत यह थी कि मेन बाजार, बड़ा बाजार, सराफा बाजार और गांधी रोड पर दिनभर काफी भीड़ देखी गई। खासकर गांधी रोड और बड़ा बाजार में सबसे ज्यादा भीड़ देखी गई। पुलिस भी बाजार में अलग-अलग जगह और प्वाइंटों पर तैनात रही ताकि व्यवस्था बनी रही। फिर भी कहीं-कहीं जगह ये व्यवस्था बिगड़ती दिखी।

सज गईं मिठाई और पटाखे की दुकानें
दीपावली पर शहर में बड़ी मात्रा में मिठाइयों की बिक्री होती है। दुकानदार इस पर्व के लिए पहले से ही तैयारी किए हुए थे। मिठाई की दुकानों पर तरह-तरह की मिठाईयां थीं। इस बार लोगों की रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने वाली मिठाइयां भी बाजार में खूब बिकी। बीएसआई मैदान पर लगे पटाखा बाजार में शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही लोग खरीददारी करने पहुंच गए। हालांकि पटाखा बाजार में दीपावली के दिन अधिक भीड़ रहेगी, लेकिन शनिवार को भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के लोगों ने जमकर खरीदी की। इस बार पिछले साल की तुलना में पटाखे महंगे दामों में बिक रहे हैं।

लक्ष्मी पूजन के लिए श्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त

प्रदोष काल : अमावस्या के दिन गृहस्थों के लिए अपने निवास स्थान में पूजा के लिए शाम 5.57 बजे से 7.33 बजे तक सर्वश्रेष्ठ रहेगा। निशीथ काल : साधकों के लिए ईष्ट आराधना, कुल देवी-देवता का पूजन, मंत्र सिद्धि अथवा जागृत करने, श्रीसूक्त, लक्ष्मी सूक्त, कनकधारा स्तोत्र, आदि का जप पाठ करने के लिए शुभ समय रात्रि 08.54 बजे से रात 11.15 बजे तक रहेगा। महानिशीथ काल : तांत्रिक जगत के लिए मारण, मोहन, उच्चाटन, विद्वेषण वशीकरण आदि की साधना-सिद्धियों के लिए महानिशीथ काल की अवधि रात्रि 11.22 बजे से मध्यरात्रि 01.41 बजे तक के मध्य है।

स्वाति नक्षत्र और सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग में आज होगा लक्ष्मी पूजन
शनिवार को दीपावली पर्व पर लोग लक्ष्मी पूजन करेंगे। साथ ही पटाखे और आतिशबाजी छोड़ेंगे। पंडित गणेश शर्मा ने बताया कि इस दिन महालक्ष्मी की पूजा-अर्चना के साथ-साथ श्री गणेश, कुबेर, नवग्रह की भी पूजा करने से अष्टलक्ष्मी की कृपा बनती है। लक्ष्मी पूजन के बाद दीप जलाए जाते हैं। पंडित गणेश शर्मा ने बताया कि 14 नवंबर शनिवार को चतुर्दशी तिथि दोपहर 2.17 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि शुरू होगी। दीपावली के पूजन हेतु धर्मशास्त्रीय मान्यतानुसार प्रदोष काल मुख्य हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त इस दिन स्वाती नक्षत्र सूर्योदय काल से लेकर रात्रि 8.09 बजे तक व्याप्त रहेगा। सूर्योदय काल से लेकर सुबह 7:31 तक आयुष्मान योग रहेगा और इसके बाद सौभाग्य योग लग जाएगा। इसके साथ ही पूरे दिन सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग भी रहेगा।

