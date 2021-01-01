पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस विशेष:राज्यपाल से सीएम ऑफिस तक पहुंचे और पाया अपना हक

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
अर्जुन सिंह। - Dainik Bhaskar
अर्जुन सिंह।

हम भारत के लोग.. संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज.. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। फिर कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं । पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी...

(संजीत धुर्वे) आज सरकारी सिस्टम इतना खराब हो चुका है कि लोगों को राशन कार्ड बनवाने जैसे छोटे से काम के लिए भी दफ्तरों के चक्कर काटना पड़ते हैं। यही नहीं चक्कर काटने के बाद भी काम नहीं होता। ऐसे में कुछ लोग तो समझौतावादी होते हैं, लेकिन कुछ ऐसे भी समाज में उदाहरण हैं।

जिन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और आखिरकार सिस्टम से लड़कर अपनी बात को रखा। अंतत: उन्हें सफलता मिली। जानिए ऐसे ही जिले के दो व्यक्तियों के बारे में जिन्होंने तीन साल तक पंचायत से शुरूआत कर तहसील, कलेक्टर, कमिश्नर, मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय, सचिवालय और अंत में विधानसभा तक में मामला पहुंचाकर न्याय प्राप्त कर अपना अधिकार लिया।

राशन कार्ड के लिए विधानसभा तक लड़ाई

इछावर के ग्राम ब्रिजिसनगर निवासी अर्जुन सिंह पुत्र राधेश्याम मेवाड़ा ने बताया कि वर्ष 2014 में पंचायत व तहसील कार्यालय में बीपीएल कार्ड के लिए आवेदन दिया था। तात्कालीन तहसीलदार ने आवेदन निरस्त कर दिया। बस यहीं से लड़ाई की शुरुआत हुई।

25 नवंबर 2015 को मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय में शिकायत की थी। विधानसभा में तात्कालीन विधानसभा सदस्य हर्ष यादव ने सवाल उठाए थे। मार्च 2016 में तात्कालीन उप राजस्व आयुक्त एनएस ब्रम्हे की जांच रिपोर्ट में तहसीलदार को कूटरचना का दोषी पाया गया था। इसके बाद 21 जनवरी 2018 को राशन कार्ड बना।

राज्यपाल तक गए और अपना हक लिया

चंदेरी निवासी किसान एमएस मेवाड़ा ने बताया कि वर्ष 2011 में तहसील कार्यालय में आवेदन दिया था। इसमें करीब आधा एकड़ निजी जमीन से कब्जा हटवाने की मांग की थी। कलेक्टर से शिकायत करने पर जांच के लिए दल गया और शिकायत झूठी बताकर आवेदन निरस्त कर दिया गया। कमिश्नर और राजस्व आयुक्त से सितंबर 2012 में शिकायत की थी।

फिर जांच दल ने शिकायत झूठी बताई थी। मुख्यमंत्री और राज्यपाल से दिसंबर 2012 में शिकायत की थी। राज्यपाल के निर्देश के बाद ग्वालियर, भोपाल से राजस्व दल आया था, जिसमें मेरी शिकायत सही पाई गई थी। पटवारी को टर्मिनेट कर तहसीलदार का ट्रांसफर हुआ और कब्जा मिला।

