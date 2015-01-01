पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण:हकीकत: वाहन में सिर्फ ड्राइवर रहता है, लोगों को कौन देखेगा

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नपा की टीम 10 दिन तक घर-घर जाकर लोगों को देगी समझाइश

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2020-21 में नपा को हर घर से ही कचरा कलेक्शन करना है। अभी कचरा वाहन तो चल रहे हैं लेकिन लोग एक ही डस्टबिन में गीला और सूखा कचरा रखते हैं जिससे इसे अलग-अलग करने में काफी कठिनाई होती है। हालांकि इसके लिए एमआरएफ प्लांट भी लगाया है लेकिन वह भी केवल 35 फीसदी कचरे को ही अलग-अलग कर पाता है। ऐसे में अब नपा लोगों से अलग-अलग डस्टबिन में कचरा रखवाएगी जिससे कचरा वाहनों के अलग-अलग डिब्बे में डाला जा सके। ऐसा नहीं करने पर लोगों पर जुर्माना भी लगाया जाएगा लेकिन सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि जो कचरा वाहन चलते हैं उन पर केवल ड्राइवर ही चलता है। इसलिए यह देखने वाला तो कोई होता ही नहीं है कि किसने गीला और सूखा कचरा एक साथ या फिर गलत डिब्बे में डाला। स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण में कचरा कलेक्शन से लेकर इसे अलग-अलग करने वाले कार्य के लिए 800 अंक मिलते हैं। शनिवार से एक अभियान शुरू किया है। इसमें हर घर पर टीम पहुंचेगी और लोगों को जागरूक करेगी । इस संबंध में सीएमओ संदीप श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि लोगों को जागरुक होना होगा तभी यह काम संभव हो सकता है।

ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट : प्लानिंग तो सही है पर खामियों को ठीक करना जरूरी

1. डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन: नपा को हर घर से कचरा लेना है। अभी कचरा वाहन चल रहे हैं जो घरों से कचरा ले रहे हैं। शहर में करीब 18 हजार से अधिक मकान हैं जहां से कचरा कलेक्शन किया जाना है। जमीनी हकीकत: नपा के पास अभी कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए 22 वाहन हैं जिनमें से कुछ खराब रहते हैं। इसलिए 18 वाहन ही रूट पर चलते हैं। जबकि शहर में वार्डों की संख्या 35 है। ऐसे में शाम की शिफ्ट में भी कचरा लिया जा रहा है। फिर भी कई क्षेत्र ऐसे हैं जहां प्रतिदिन कचरा वाहन नहीं जा पाते हैं। क्या हो सकता है: सही तरीके से डोर-टू-डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के लिए नपा को 18 वाहनों की और जरूरत है। क्योंकि बैतूल नपा के पास 35, हरदा के पास 48 और विदिशा नपा के पास 39 कचरा वाहन हैं।

2. कचरे का पृथकीकरण: कचरे को अलग-अलग करना काफी कठिन कार्य है। लोग एक साथ गीला और सूखा कचरा देते हैं। ट्रेचिंग ग्राउंड में इस कचरे को डंप कर दिया जाता है। जमीनी हकीकत: नपा के पास सूखा और गीले कचरे को अलग अलग करने के लिए ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर प्लांट लगा है जो 35 फीसदी कचरे को ही अलग करता है। क्या हो सकता है: ट्रेंचिंग ग्राउंड पर जो कचरा वाहनों में ले जाया जाता है उसे यदि अलग-अलग ही ले जाया जाए तो इस समस्या से निजात मिल सकती है। नपा इस पर काम कर रही है। लोगों को इसमें सहयोग करना होगा।

3. दूसरे वाहनों से कचरा कलेक्शन: शहर के कई क्षेत्रों में जहां कचरा कलेक्शन वाहन नहीं जा पाते हैं तो उन जगहों से ट्रैक्टर-ट्राली और दूसरे वाहनों से भी कचरा लाया जाता है। जमीनी हकीकत: कई जगह हर रोज कचरा कलेक्शन वाहनों के नहीं जाने से लोग घरों के पास ही कहीं पर कचरा डाल देते हैं। नपा स्टोर के पास ही हर रोज कचरे का ढेर लगा रहता है। आरएके कॉलेज कैंपस में तो कचरा वाहन जाते ही नहीं हैं। क्या हो सकता है: नपा को हर रोज घरों से कचरा लेने के लिए प्लान तैयार करना चाहिए। जहां सुबह वाहन नहीं पहुंच सकें तो वहां पर रात को वाहनों को भेजा जाए।

नया नियम... जुर्माना
घरों में अलग-अलग कचरा रखना होगा। इस कचरे को फिर कचरा वाहन में निर्धारित बाक्स में डालना होगा। ऐसा नहीं करने वालों पर नपा अब जुर्माना भी लगाएगी। अभी कचरा वाहन को ड्राइवर घरों के आगे खड़ा कर देते हैं। फिर किसने कौन सा कचरा डाला और किस बाक्स में डाला, उसे पता नहीं होता है। यदि जुर्माना लगाने का प्रावधान किया गया है तो यह तय करना होगा कि इसकी मॉनीटिरिंग कौन करेगा। कचरा वाहन पर ड्राइवर के अलावा एक और कर्मचारी होना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें