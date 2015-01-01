पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत की बात:वाहनों के लोड-अनलोड का समय तय होने से मंडी में बंपर आवक के बाद भी जाम से राहत

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
  • व्यापारियों के सहयोग करने से आमजन को शाम को होने वाली परेशानी दूर हुई

प्रशासन ने आष्टा-कन्नौद हाईवे की जाम की समस्या को गंभीरता से लेते हुए दुकानों पर खाली होने वाले ट्रक व अन्य वाहनों के लोड-अनलोड का समय निर्धारित कर दिया था। जिससे अब शाम के समय यहां पर जाम की परेशानी से राहगीरों व रहवासियों को छुटकारा मिल गया है। जबकि इस समय कृषि उपज मंडी में भी उपज की बंपर आवक देखने को मिल रही है। उसके बावजूद किसी तरह की दिक्कत नहीं उठाना पड़ रही है। वहीं यहां के समस्त व्यापारी भी सहयोग देते हुए नियम अनुसार अब सुबह व रात के समय अपने यहां से माल की आवक-जावक कर रहे हैं।
पिछले दिनों मंडी में खरीफ का सीजन शुरू होने से उपज लाने वाले वाहनों की कतारें आष्टा-कन्नौद मार्ग पर लग रही थीं। वहीं शाम के समय वापसी में किसानों के वाहन के अलावा व्यापारियों के लोड-अनलोड वाहनों के खड़े होने के कारण देर रात तक रहवासी व राहगीर वाहन चालकों को जाम की समस्या से निकलना दुश्वार होने लगा था। उस समय बोवनी कार्य की शुरूआत होने से किसान खाद, बीज आदि सामान की खरीदी कर रहे थे। इस कारण वह दुकानों के सामने वाहन लगा देते थे। उक्त समस्या को भास्कर ने भी प्रमुखता से उठाया था। इसे देखते हुए एसडीएम विजय कुमार मंडलोई ने गंभीरता से संज्ञान में लेते हुए व्यापारियों को अपनी दुकानों में माल लोड-अनलोड करने के लिए समय-सीमा निर्धारित कर दी थी। क्योंकि कृषि उपज मंडी में आवक तथा अन्य यातायात 11 बजे तक बढ़ता है। इसलिए सुबह 10.30 बजे से पहले तथा रात 8 बजे के बाद लोड-अनलोड करने का समय निर्धारित किया है। नियम का पालन कराने के लिए प्रशासन ने सख्ती भी दिखाई थी। नगर के मुकेश वर्मा ने बताया कि मंडी सीजन के दौरान वैसे ही कन्नौद मार्ग पर यातायात का दबाव रहता है। इस दौरान जाम लगने से परेशानी होती थी। वहीं सुरेश मालवीय का कहना है कि यहां पर सरकारी कार्यालय होने के कारण वैसे ही अधिक रस रहता है। जिससे परेशानी आ रही थी।
सुबह-शाम हो रहे वाहन लोड-अनलोड : अब कन्नौद मार्ग पर स्थित व्यापारी प्रशासन की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार सुबह के समय तथा रात में लोड-अनलोड कर रहे हैं। जिससे जाम की समस्या से लोगों को राहत मिली है।
कृषि मंडी में हो रही बंपर आवक : इस समय कृषि मंडी में भी उपज की बंपर आवक देखने को मिल रही है। पिछले तीन-चार दिनों से मंडी में आवक 15 से 16 हजार क्विंटल पर पहुंच रही है।

व्यापारियों के सहयोग से समस्या से मिली राहत
मंडी की बंपर आवक के बाद भी अब कन्नौद हाईवे पर जाम की समस्या नहीं हो रही है। इसमें व्यापारियों द्वारा भी सहयोग करने तथा प्रशासन द्वारा दुकानों का सामान सीमा में रखवाने से जाम की समस्या से आमजन को राहत मिली है।
सहयोग से व्यवस्था सुधरी है
^जाम की समस्या को देखते हुए लोड-अनलोड का समय निर्धारित किया था। जिसमें व्यापारियों के सहयोग से व्यवस्था सुधरी है।
-विजय कुमार मंडलोई, एसडीएम

