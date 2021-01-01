पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:सैंपलिंग बढ़ी फिर भी 203 दिन बाद एक भी पॉजिटिव नहीं आया, अब सिर्फ 18 संक्रमित बचे

सीहोर
  
  • प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों और स्टाफ को लगा रहे वैक्सीन, अब तक 4952 को लगाया टीका

जिलेभर के लोगों के लिए एक अच्छी खबर है। लगातार कोरोना कम होने के कारण शुक्रवार को जिले में एक भी नया कोरोना का मरीज नहीं मिला। अभी जिले में पॉजिटिव लोगों की संख्या 18 है जिनका घर में ही इलाज चल रहा है। यह संख्या भी धीरे-धीरे कम होती जा रही है। दूसरी तरफ प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के डॉक्टरों और स्टाफ को भी टीका लगाया जा रहा है। अब तक 4 हजार 952 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को कोविड का टीका लगाया जा चुका है। कोरोना संक्रमण की जब शुरुआत हुई तो पहला मरीज इंदिरा नगर में मिला था। यह एक महिला थी जिसकी तबीयत खराब होने पर उसे भोपाल रेफर किया गया था जहां हमीदिया अस्पताल में जांच में वह पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसके बाद इलाज के दौरान उसकी मौत हो गई थी। इस तरह कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का क्रम चला और फिर एक के बाद एक कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिलने लगे। शुक्रवार को एक भी कोरोना का मरीज नहीं मिला जिससे राहत की खबर मिली।

अभी क्या है जिले की स्थिति
पिछले 24 घंटे में किसी भी व्यक्ति की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं आई है। वर्तमान में जिले में पॉजिटिव की संख्या 18 रह गई है। शुक्रवार को भी 11 लोगों के रिकवर होने के बाद उन्हें डिस्चार्ज किया गया। इस तरह कुल रिकवर की संख्या अब 2725 तक पहुंच गई है। 48 संक्रमितों की अभी तक मौत हो चुकी है।
223 लोगों के लिए सैंपल
शुक्रवार को 223 सैंपल लिए गए। सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र से 26 सैंपल लिए जबकि नसरूल्लागंज में 40, आष्टा से 58, इछावर से 13, श्यामपुर से 60, बुदनी से 26 सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

सितंबर में बढ़ा, जनवरी में धीमा
माह सैंपल पॉजिटिव मृतक
जुलाई 2283 255 09
अगस्त 8599 407 11
सितंबर 11380 863 12
अक्टूबर 10712 476 09
नवंबर 10562 229 07
दिसंबर 12233 253 00
जनवरी 10635 105 00

4952 हेल्थ वर्करों को लगाया टीका
कोविड-19 का टीका शुक्रवार शाम 5.30 बजे तक 4952 स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को लगाया है। 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरूआत 4 स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं में की गई थी। निर्धारित लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने के लिए द्वितीय सप्ताह में सत्रों की संख्या 7 और फिर बढ़ाकर 16 तथा 23 की गई। गुरुवार व शुक्रवार को कई डॉक्टरों को वैक्सीन लगाई गई।

कहां कितनों को लगा टीका
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. एमके चंदेल ने बताया कि अब तक आष्टा सिविल अस्पताल में आयोजित टीकाकरण सत्र में 628 कर्मचारी, आष्टा-2 में 96, आष्टा-3 में 12, कोठरी में 67, मैना 82, सीएचसी जावर 241, सिद्धिकगंज 87, सीएचसी बुदनी 438, सीएचसी रेहटी 118, पीएचसी शाहगंज 27, बकतरा 62, सीएचसी इछावर 280, रामनगर 80, दिवड़िया 93, पीएचसी अमलाहा 86, कोलार डेम 90, सिविल अस्पताल नसरूल्लागंज 330, नसरूल्लागंज सीएच-2 में 78, लाडकुई 154, इटावा इटारसी 161, सीएचसी श्यामपुर 463, बिल्सिकगंज 139, दोराहा 191, अहमदपुर 103, सीहोर ग्रामीण जिला अस्पताल 70, सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र डीएच-1 में 567, शहरी क्षेत्र डीएच-2 में 138 तथा सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र डीएच-3 में 71 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों तथा अधिकारियों को कोविड-19 का टीका लगाया जा चुका है। शनिवार को भी चिन्हित स्वास्थ्य संस्थाओं पर कोविड-19 का टीका लगाया जाएगा। इस संबंध में सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुधीर डेहरिया ने बताया कि पिछले 24 घंटे में एक भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। लोगों से कहा गया है कि वे मास्क जरूर लगाएं। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए गाइड लाइन का पालन करें।

