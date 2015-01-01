पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला फुटबॉल संघ:सीहोर चिल्ड्रन के खिलाड़ियों ने बेहतर खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए पुलिस बॉयज की टीम को 6-3 से हराया

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • जिला फुटबॉल संघ द्वारा आयोजित बेबी सुपर लीग फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता में खेला पहला सेमीफाइनल

जिला फुटबॉल संघ द्वारा आयोजित आनंद स्वामी स्मृति में बेबी सुपर लीग फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता में दो सेमीफाइनल मैच चर्च ग्राउंड पर खेले जाएंगे जिनमें से मंगलवार को एक मैच खेला गया। यह मैच सीहोर चिल्ड्रन और पुलिस बॉयज टीमों के बीच हुआ जिसमें बेहतर खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए सीहोर चिल्ड्रन टीम ने मैच 6-3 से जीत लिया। दूसरा सेमिफाइनल बुधवार को खेला जाएगा। नगर के चर्च मैदान पर बेबी सुपर लीग फुटबॉल प्रतियोगिता चल रही है। इस प्रतियोगिता में मंगलवार को पहला सेमीफाइनल मैच सीहोर चिल्ड्रंस विरुद्ध पुलिस बॉयज के बीच खेला गया। इसमें दोनों टीमों ने शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन किया। सीहोर चिल्ड्रन यह मैच 6-3 से विजयी रही। मैच का पहला गोल पुलिस बॉयस की तरफ से मानशू ने 7 मिनट में गोल कर अपनी टीम को 1-0 की बढ़त दिला दी। उसके बाद सीहोर चिल्ड्रन की तरफ से जय ने 10वें मिनट में गोल कर एक-एक गोल की बराबरी पर टीम को ला दिया। इसके बाद सीहोर चिल्ड्रन की तरफ से इशांत मिश्रा ने 1-5 मिनट में गोल कर टीम को 1-2 की बढ़त दिला दी। इसके बाद पुलिस बॉयस की तरफ से आदर्श ने शानदार खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए 18 मिनट में गोल कर बढ़त को 2-2 की बराबरी पर टीम को लाकर खड़ा कर दिया। लगातार किए दो गोलों से मिली जीत : सीहोर चिल्ड्रन के खिलाड़ियों ने अच्छे खेल का प्रदर्शन करते हुए सीहोर चिल्ड्रन की तरफ से कुणाल मेवाड़ा ने गोल कर बढ़त को 2-3 कर दिया। इसी तरह ईशांत मिश्रा ने लगातार दो गोल कर 2-5 की बढ़त दिला। इशांत मिश्रा ने इस मैच में हेट्रिक लगाई। पुलिस की तरफ से दक्ष ने गोल कर स्कोर 3-5 कर दिया लेकिन उसी समय सीहोर चिल्ड्रन की तरफ से कुणाल मेवाड़ा ने अंतिम समय में गोल कर बढ़त को 6-3 कर दिया। इस सेमीफाइनल मैच के मुख्य अतिथि जिला फुटबॉल संघ के कोषाध्यक्ष मोहन चौरसिया, जिला फुटबॉल संघ के उपाध्यक्ष सुधीर व्यास एवं सीनियर नेशनल खिलाड़ी दीपक गुरुबनी ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर शुभकामनाएं दीं।

