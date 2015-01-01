पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिम्मेदारों की अनदेखी...:शहर में अवैध कालोनियों की भरमार, दो साल पहले 71 थीं अब 150 हो गईं

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार को प्रशासन ने एक कालोनी के कुछ निर्माण को हटाया था और दो कालोनियों के प्रारंभिक कार्य को रोका था

शहर में अवैध कालोनियों का कारोबार काफी जोरों पर है। हालत यह है कि दो साल पहले शासन की योजना के तहत अवैध को वैध करने की कार्रवाई के तहत जो सर्वे हुआ था उस दौरान 71 अवैध कालोनियां सामने आई थीं जबकि अब तो इनकी संख्या 150 से अधिक पहुंच गई है। लंबे समय से हो यह रहा है कि जिसका जहां मन आया वह बिना परमिशन और अन्य स्वीकृतियां लिए बिना ही चूने की लाइन डालकर प्लान काटना शुरू कर देता है। लोग उनकी बातों में आ जाते हैं और फिर अपनी मेहनत की पूंजी को वहां लगा देते हैं। जब उन्हें पता चलता है कि यह तो अवैध कालोनी है तो फिर वह अपने आप को ठगा सा महसूस करते हैं। सालों से शहर में अवैध कालोनियों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती चली गई लेकिन जिम्मेदारों ने इन्हें रोकने के लिए कुछ नहीं किया। यही कारण था कि जहां जिसका मन आया उसने अपनी जमीन पर प्लाट काटना शुरू कर दिए। ना ही वहां कोई विकास के काम कराए और ना ही कालोनी काटने की विधिवत परमिशन। लोगों ने भी इन कॉलोनियों में अपनी पूंजी लगाना शुरू कर दी। कई जगह तो लोगों ने मकान ही बना लिए हैं। ऐसे में अब क्या हो सकता है। इधर अब प्रशासन ने अवैध कॉलोनाइजर्स के खिलाफ मुहिम चलाई है।

वैध कालोनी में होना चाहिए मूलभूत सुविधाएं
लाइट की व्यवस्था: एक वैध कालोनी में लाइट की व्यवस्था होना चाहिए। पूरी कालोनी में स्ट्रीट लाइट सहित अन्य नियमानुसार विद्युत व्यवस्था होना चाहिए।
सड़कों का निर्माण: कालोनी के अंदर सड़कें बनी हुई होना चाहिए। ऐसा नहीं हो कि सड़कों के लिए जगह तो छोड़ दी लेकिन इन्हें बनाया ही नहीं।
जल प्रदाय: कालोनी में रहने वाले लोगों की संख्या के अनुपात से पर्याप्त पानी की सुविधा मुहैया कराया जाना चाहिए। इसके अलावा पेयजल सप्लाई लाइन भी डली होना चाहिए।
जल निकासी व्यवस्था: कालोनी के प्रत्येक घर से पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था हो। ऐसा ना हो कि लोग पानी निकासी न हीं होने से परेशान नजर आ रहे हों।
पार्क व्यवस्था: कालोनी में पार्क की व्यवस्था होना चाहिए। अभी तक होता यह है कि पार्क की जगह रहती है लेकिन पार्क कहीं दिखाई नहीं देता है।

सीहोर में 71 और आष्टा में 19 कालोनियां थीं अवैध
14 सितंबर 2018 की स्थिति में जब शासन स्तर से अवैध कालोनियों को वैध करने की कार्रवाई शुरू की गई तो पूरे जिलेभर में सर्वे हुआ। इस सर्वे में जो अंतिम संख्या निकलकर आई थी उसमें सीहोर में 71 ऐसी कालोनियां हैं जो वैध नहीं हैं। हालांकि बाद में ये सभी वैध नहीं हो सकीं। इसी तरह आष्टा में 19 कालोनियां अवैध पाई गई थीं। इछावर में 16 कालोनी, नसरुल्लागंज में 19, बुदनी में 17 और रेहटी में 19 थी।

जब कालोनी काटी जाती हैं तो नहीं होती कार्रवाई
सालों से यही देखने को मिलता है कि कॉलोनाइजर्स कालोनी काट देते हैं जबकि उनके पास इसके कोई भी वैध दस्तावेज न हीं होते हैं। कोई परमिशन नहीं होने के बाद भी ये लोग प्लाट काटकर बेचते रहते हैं। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह उठता है कि फिर उस समय प्रशासन कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं करता है।

लोगों को पता होना चाहिए कि शहर में कौन सी कालोनी वैध है
इस समय सबसे अहम सवाल यह है कि लोगों को इस बात का ही ख्याल नहीं रहता है कि शहर में कौन सी वैध कालोनी हैं। सभी कॉलोनाइजर्स यह कहते हैं कि उनके पास सभी परमिशन हैं। जबकि होता कुछ नहीं है। इसी झांसे में आकर लोग अपनी पूंजी को लगा देते हैं। हालांकि कभी भी यह नहीं बताया जाता है कि शहर में कौन-कौन सी कालोनी ऐसी हैं जहां लोग अपना पैसा लगा सकते हैं। यानि वहां पर वह अपने सपनों का घर बना सकते हैं।

6 नगरीय निकायों ने तैयार किया था प्लान

दो साल पहले 6 नगरीय निकायों ने अवैध कालोनियों को वैध करने प्राकलन तैयार कर लिया था जिसे राज्य शासन के पास स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा जाना था। हालांकि इसके बाद यह योजना ठंडे बस्ते में चली गई। इस तरह से उस समय अवैध कॉलोनियां वैध नहीं हो सकीं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें