मौसम:उत्तर की जगह दक्षिण से चली हवा से रात के पारे की गिरावट थमी

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
  • पहले रात का पारा 2 से 3 डिग्री गिर रहा था पर गुुरुवार आधा डिग्री गिरकर 15 पर आया, बारिश के आसार नहीं

तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव की स्थिति चल रही है। दिन के तापमान में डेढ़ और रात में आधा डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। गुरुवार को आसमान साफ रहा और तेज धूप रही जिससे बाहर खड़े होना भी मुश्किल हो रहा था। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो अभी तापमान में बढ़ोतरी हो सकती है लेकिन उतार चढ़ाव की स्थिति बनी रहेगी।
अब रात के समय ठंडक का अहसास होने लगा है। यही कारण है कि अब लोगों को रात के समय गर्म हल्के कपड़ों की जरूरत पड़ने लगी है। तापमान में अब उतार चढ़ाव दिखाई देने लगा है। इसी तरह हवाओं की गति और दिशा में भी परिवर्तन देखने को मिल रहा है। गुरुवार की बात करें तो अधिकतम तापमान में डेढ़ डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई और इसी तरह रात के तापमान में आधा डिग्री की गिरावट हुई। इससे सर्दी का अहसास होने लगा है। हालांकि आसमान साफ होने से अब दिन के समय तेज धूप निकल रही है। गुरुवार को भी काफी तेज धूप थी जिसमें बाहर बैठना भी दूभर हो रहा था। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 32.5 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है।
दक्षिण पूर्व दिशा से चल रही है हवा :अब हवा की दिशा में भी परिवर्तन देखने को मिल रहा है। लंबे समय से हवाएं उत्तर पूर्व दिशा से चल रही थीं जिसके कारण मौसम में ठंडक हो गई थी। अब हवा की दिशा में परिवर्तन हुआ है। गुरुवार को दक्षिण पूर्व व दक्षिण पश्चिम दिशा से हवा चल रही हैं। इन हवाओं के परिवर्तन से अभी कोई खास असर दिखाई नहीं दे रहा है लेकिन आने वाले दिनों में कुछ बदलाव दिखाई दे सकते हैं।

जल्द बोवनी करें किसान
आरएके कॉलेज स्थित मौसम विभाग के तकनीकी अधिकारी डॉ. एसएस तोमर ने बताया कि अब तापमान काफी कम है जो बोवनी के लिए उपयोगी है। इस तापमान में बोवनी की जा सकती है। अभी किसान बोवनी के काम में जुटे हुए हैं। श्री तोमर ने कहा कि किसानों को बोवनी के काम को शीघ्र पूरा करना चाहिए।
सुबह के समय होने लगी ठंड
अब सुबह के समय भी काफी ठंड महसूस होने लगी है। पहले सर्दी का अहसास नहीं हुआ करता था लेकिन अब होने लगा है। मॉर्निंग वॉक पर जाने वाले लोग भी अब आने वाले दिनों में अपने कपड़ों में बदलाव करेंगे। सुबह गर्म कपड़े पहने लोग दिखाई देने लगे हैं।

