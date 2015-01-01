पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संवाद:अपनी लिखी स्क्रिप्ट पर पपेट शो की प्रेक्टिस की

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कठपुतली से विज्ञान संचार कार्यशाला के चौथे दिन डायलॉग डिलेवरी को प्रभावी बनाने पर जोर दिया

विज्ञान संचार कार्यशाला में प्रतिभागियों ने रविवार को चौथे दिन कठपुतली को चलाना सीखा। इस दौरान प्रतिभागियों से अपनी लिखी स्क्रिप्ट पर पपेट शो की प्रेक्टिस, डायलॉग डिलेवरी को ज्यादा प्रभावी बनाने पर जोर दिया गया। कठपुतली से विज्ञान संचार कार्यशाला में रविवार को प्रतिभागियों ने पपेट शो की प्रेक्टिस की। पिछले तीन दिनों से ग्लब्स और रॉड कठपुतली, पपेट बनाना सीख रहे प्रतिभागियों ने कोरोना संक्रमण, बचाव एवं सावधानियां, स्वच्छता, कुपोषण, शिक्षा, अंधविश्वास तथा दैनिक जीवन के विज्ञान पर आधारित विषयों पर अपनी लिखी स्क्रिप्ट पर कठपुतलियों के मंचन का अभ्यास किया। सर्च एंड रिसर्च डवलपमेंट सोसायटी की अध्यक्ष डॉ. मोनिका जैन और कठपुतली विशेषज्ञ सुनील जैन ने प्रतिभागियों का मागदर्शन किया। कठपुतलियों के बेहतर मुखौटों के साथ प्रभावी संवाद के लिए डायलॉग डिलेवरी पर ज्यादा जोर दिया गया। कठिनाइयों को सुलझाने और समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए पूछे सवाल : तीन दिन के प्रशिक्षण के बाद प्रतिभागियों से कठिनाइयों और जिज्ञासा पर भी चर्चा हुई। कठपुतली बनाने, स्क्रिप्ट लिखने, विषय का चयन करने, पब्लिक से संवाद स्थापित करने, प्रस्तुतिकरण के दौरान तारतम्यता बनाए रखने जैसे महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर प्रतिभागियों ने सवाल किए। डॉ. मोनिका जैन, डॉ. अनिल सिरवैया और सुनील जैन द्वारा उनके सवालों के जवाब दिए गए। सोमवार को होगा कार्यशाला का समापन : पांच दिवसीय कार्यशाला का समापन सोमवार को दोपहर 1 बजे होगा। इस अवसर पर जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी एवं शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय के प्राचार्य आरके बांगरे सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहेंगे। समापन के अवसर पर प्रतिभागी कठपुतली पपेट शो करेंगे। प्रतिभागियों को प्रमाण.पत्र वितरित किए जाएंगे।

विज्ञान संचार से लोगों को जागरूक करना मिशन है
ग्रामीण और दूरस्थ अंचलों में विज्ञान संचार के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरुक करने के लिए भारत सरकार व्यापक स्तर पर कार्य कर रही है। विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय भारत सरकार के अंतर्गत कार्य करने वाली संस्था नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी कम्युनिकेशन विज्ञान संचार के क्षेत्र में सक्रिय स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं को यह जिम्मेदारी देती है। विज्ञान संचार के क्षेत्र में 10 सालों से सक्रिय है और जिले में विज्ञान संचारक तैयार करने का कार्य कर रही है।

