  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Sehore
  Theft Of 70 Thousand In 2 Minutes From The Temple: The Businessman Went To Circumambulation After The Darshan, Then The Thief Took The Bag

वारदात:मंदिर से 2 मिनट में 70 हजार की चोरी: दर्शन के बाद परिक्रमा लगाने गया व्यापारी, तभी झोला ले उड़ा चोर

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
व्यापारी मंदिर में आया और अपना झोला रखा।
  • चोरी के बाद बाहर बाइक पर इंतजार कर रहे दो साथियों के साथ चोर भाग निकला

नमक चौराहा स्थित हनुमान मंदिर में सोमवार सुबह हर रोज की तरह एक व्यापारी जब दर्शन करने अंदर गए तो उन्होंने अपने हाथ में रखे झोले को पुजारी के पास रख दिया और फिर दर्शन कर परिक्रमा लगाने लगे। करीब डेढ़ मिनट की परिक्रमा के जब वे वापस लौटे तो झोला गायब था। इस झोले में कुछ सामान और एक छोटा बैग था जिसमें 70 हजार रुपए नकद और कुछ जरूरी कागजात थे।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में एक बालक एक झोले को उठाकर ले जाता दिखाई दिया। इसके बाद 500 मीटर दूर जाकर पीछे से आई एक बाइक पर बैठे इसके दो साथियों ने इसे बैठाया और तीनों भाग निकले। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज से आरोपियों के हुलिये का अंदाजा लगा रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार पारस गुलाब वाटिका निवासी राजेश गिरोठिया हररोज की तरह सोमवार को भी नमक चौराहा स्थित दुकान के लिए आ रहे थे। हररोज की तरह वह नमक चौराहा स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे। उनके पास एक झोला रखा था जिसमें कुछ कपड़े और एक पुराना कूकर था। इसी झोले में एक छोटा बैग भी रखा हुआ था जिसमें 70 हजार नकद और जरूरी कागजात भी रखे थे।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे की नजर से वारदात करने और भागने के 4 मिनट
मंदिर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से मिले फुटेज के अनुसार सोमवार सुबह 9.25 बजे व्यापारी मंदिर के अंदर पहुंचे। 9.26 पर एक लड़का जो मंदिर के अंदर था वह बाहर जाता है और फिर बाहर से करीब 15 साल का एक लड़का आता है और वह 9.27 बजे झोले को उठाकर ले जाता है। नमक चौराहा से चंद्रशेखर आजाद मार्ग की तरफ यह लड़का जाता है और 500 मीटर चलने के बाद 9.30 एक बाइक आई जिस पर दो बदमाश बैठे थे, वे उसे अपने साथ ले गए।

पुजारी के पास रखा था झोला
श्री गिरोठिया ने बताया कि उन्होंने झोला पुजारी के पास रखा और परिक्रमा लगाने लगे। जैसे ही परिक्रमा करने के बाद झोला देखा तो हैरत में पड़ गए। वहां से झोला गायब था।

तीनों बदमाश मास्क लगाए थे
पुलिस ने मंदिर के अलावा चंद्रशेखर आजाद मार्ग में दुकानों पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज को खंगाला है। इनमें तीनों चोर दिखाई तो दे रहे हैं लेकिन इनकी पहचान नहीं दिखाई दे रही है। ये मास्क लगाए थे।

जांच: पीछे से कर रहे थे रैकी
प्रांरभिक जांच में यह लग रहा है कि इस व्यापारी का पीछा चोर पीछे से ही करते आ रहे थे। या यह भी हो सकता है कि कुछ दिनों से ये रैकी कर रहे हों। इन्हें यह पता था कि बैग में रुपए हो सकते हैं।

पहचान के लिए ये सुराग

  • जो बाइक उन्होंने उपयोग में ली वह हंक बिना नंबर प्लेट के थी। साथ ही इस बाइक का रंग काला था।
  • एक चोर जो बाइक से जा रहा था उसने बाएं कान में लौंग पहन रखा था। हाथ में गोल्डन कलर की घड़ी थी।

फ्लेश बेक: एक सप्ताह पहले हुई 10 लाख की चोरी भी अनसुलझी
एक सप्ताह पहले भी लुनिया चौराहा पर चोरी की वारदात को चोरों ने अंजाम दिया था। जिस रात चोरी हुई थी उस रात पूरा परिवार उज्जैन भाई दूज पर गया हुआ था। घर सूना था। इसका फायदा उठाते हुए चोर ताले तोड़कर घर में रखे 1 लाख 18 हजार नकद सहित 25 तोला सोना, ढाई किग्रा चांदी चुरा ले गए थे। करीब 10 लाख की इस चोरी का अभी तक पुलिस को सुराग नहीं लग सका है। खास बात यह है कि इस वारदात के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी फरियादी के घर पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे से ले लिए गए थे जिसमें दो चोर दिखाई दे रहे थे। एडिशनल एसपी समीर यादव ने बताया कि सोमवार को हुई चोरी की वारदात में मंदिर के अलावा पास की दुकानों के सीसीटीवी कैमरों से फुटेज लिए हैं।

