अनदेखी:बोवनी शुरू होते ही पेयजल के लिए रिजर्व पानी की चोरी शुरू

सीहोर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जमोनिया, भगवानपुरा तालाबों के अलावा काहिरी बंधान से सिंचाई के लिए लिया जा रहा पानी

रबी फसल की बोवनी शुरू हुई नहीं और इधर पेयजल के लिए रिजर्व पानी की खुलेआम मोटर पंप लगाकर चोरी शुरू हो गई। यही नहीं कई जगह तो अंडरग्राउंड पाइप लाइन डाली गई है तो कुछ जगहों पर ओपन लाइन डालकर पानी लिया जा रहा है। पानी चोरी के लिए खुले में 425 फीट तक लंबी पाइप लाइन डाली गई है। इसके बाद भी अभी तक पानी चोरी रोकने के लिए कोई इंतजाम नहीं किए जा सके हैं। यही हाल रहा तो आने वाले दिनों शहर के लिए पानी कम पड़ जाएगा। शहर के लिए पेयजल के लिए तीन जगहों से पानी रिजर्व किया जाता है। इनमें भगवानपुरा तालाब, जमोनिया तालाब और पार्वती नदी का काहिरी बंधान है। यहां से हर रोज नगर पालिका पेयजल सप्लाई करने के लिए पानी लेती है। इस बार बारिश अच्छी हुई तो तीनों जगह बंधान लबालब हो चुके हैं। लेकिन इसी बीच इस पानी की चोरी के लिए लोगों ने पाइप लाइन बिछाना शुरू कर दिया। हालत यह है कि जगह-जगह पाइप लाइन बिछी हुई हैं।

भास्कर लाइव: दो तालाबों पर पहुंचे संवाददाता की नजर से जानिए कैसे चोरी हो रहा पानी

जमोनिया तालाब गुरुवार दोपहर 11.45 बजे : गुरुवार को जमोनिया तालाब पर कई जगह पाइप बिछे हुए थे, जहां से सिंचाई के लिए पानी लिया जा रहा था। कई जगह तालाब की पाल के पास अंडरग्राउंड पाइप लाइन डाली मिली तो कुछ किसान खुलेआम पाइप लाइन डालकर पानी ले रहे हैं। एक जगह तो कई खेत पार कर पाइप लाइन से पानी ले जाया गया। जब इस पाइप लाइन को नापा तो यह 425 फीट लंबी निकली। इस तरह पानी खेतों तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। यह तालाब के पूर्व दिशा में था।

भगवानपुरा तालाब दोपहर 1.30 बजे : भगवानपुरा तालाब में भी लगे हैं मोटरपंप दोपहर 1.30 बजे भगवानपुरा तालाब से भी पानी चोरी हो रहा है। गुरुवार दोपहर के समय जब देखा गया तो यहां पर तालाब के उस पार कई जगह पाइप लगे हैं जहां से पानी लिया जा रहा है। कई जगह यहां पर 170 फीट लंबे पाइप डले हुए हैं। यही कारण है कि तालाब हर साल समय से पहले खाली हो जाता है। क्योंकि काफी पानी सिंचाई के लिए उपयोग में ले लिया जाता है।

नदियों के किनारे भी यही हाल

पार्वती नदी की बात करें तो काहिरी बंधान पर दोनों तरफ पानी चोरी हो रही है। किसानों ने पाइप लाइन बिछा रखी हैं। इस तरह से हर रोज हजारों लीटर पानी की चोरी की जा रही है। शहर के बीचोंबीच से बहने वाली सीवन नदी की भी यही स्थिति है।

आगे क्या
इस पानी चोरी पर यदि रोक नहीं लगी तो आने वाले दिनों में एक बड़ा संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। पेयजल के रिजर्व कराए पानी का उपयोग सिंचाई के लिए हो जाएगा। नगर पालिका को काहिरी बंधान से प्रतिदिन 40 लाख लीटर पानी लेना पड़ता है। इसी तरह जमोनिया तालाब से भी 45 लाख लीटर पानी नपा हर रोज लेती है। इसके अलावा भगवानपुरा तालाब से 20 से 25 लाख लीटर पानी लेती है। यदि पानी चोरी पर रोक न हीं लगी तो भगवानपुरा तालाब फरवरी माह में ही सूखने लग जाएगा। जमोनिया तालाब में भी मई तक पानी मिल सकेगा। काहिरी की भी यही स्थिति रहेगी। यदि पानी को सहेजा तो फिर 15 जून तक पानी मिल सकता है। इस संबंध में नगरपालिका के उपयंत्री एनसी राठौर ने बताया कि पानी चोरी करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी और मोटर पंपों को जब्त किया जाएगा।​​​​​​​

