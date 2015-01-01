पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:फिर पांच पॉजिटिव मिले, सभी सीहोर शहर के, 18 को रिकवर होने पर किया डिस्चार्ज

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • वर्तमान में कोरोना एक्टिव की संख्या 107 हो गई है जबकि ठीक होने वालों की संख्या 2381 पर पहुंची

मंगलवार को 5 कोरोना पॉजिटिव ही मिले और ये सभी सीहोर शहर क्षेत्र के हैं। जिले के अन्य क्षेत्रों से एक भी पॉजिटिव मरीज नहीं मिला है। इस तरह से 18 लोगों को ठीक होने पर डिस्चार्ज किया गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. सुधीर कुमार डेहरिया ने बताया कि पिछले पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान 5 लोगों की कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।

सीहोर के रेलवे कॉलोनी, फ्रीगंज, वार्ड नंबर 23, बड़ा बाजार एवं गंगा आश्रम निवासी 1-1 संक्रमित मिला है। जिले में एक्टिव संक्रमित की संख्या 107 हो गई है। मंगलवार को कुल 18 लोगों को रिकवर होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज किया गया। कुल रिकवर की संख्या 2381 है। 48 संक्रमितों की इलाज के दौरान मृत्यु हो चुकी है।

372 लोगों के लिए सैंपल
मंगलवार को 372 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। सीहोर शहरी क्षेत्र से 49 सैंपल लिए गए जबकि नसरूल्लागंज से 70, आष्टा से 83, इछावर से 46, श्यामपुर से 100, बुदनी से 27 सैंपल लिए गए हैं। पॉजीटिव मिले नए कंटेनमेंट जोन सहित समस्त कंटेनमेंट एवं बफर जोन में स्वास्थ्य दलों द्वारा सघन स्वास्थ्य सर्वे किया जा रहा है।

2536 में से 2381 हुए ठीक
अभी तक जिले में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव की संख्या 2536 पर पहुंच चुकी है। इनमें से 2381 स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। जांच के लिए भेजे गए कुल सैंपल की संख्या 50365 हो गई है जिनमें से 47386 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। मंगलवार को भी 383 सैंपल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। कुल 372 की रिपोर्ट आना शेष है।

