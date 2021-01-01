पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:ये कोई पार्क नहीं, हमारी सीवन नदी है, काई ने बदल दी सूरत, नपा बेखबर

सीहोर2 घंटे पहले
  • नदी के महिला घाट से करबला पुल तक समस्या, जलस्तर बनाए रखने में मददगार है सीवन नदी

नपा की अनदेखी से सीवन नदी की हालत दिन व दिन बदतर हाेती जा रही है। हालत ये है कि नदी अब एक घास के हरे भरे मैदान सी नजर आती है। महिला घाट से लेकर करबला पुल तक नदी के ऊपर काई की हरी चादर सी बिछ गई है। इस नदी का पानी शहरवासी पेयजल के लिए यूज ताे नहीं करते पर ये जलस्तर बढ़ाने के लिए ये नदी बहुत ही मददगार साबित होती है। जब तक इस नदी में पानी रहता है शहर के ट्यूबवेल और हैंडपंप रिचार्ज रहते हैं। नदी का इतना महत्व होने के बाद भी नपा ने इसकी सफाई के लिए कोई प्लान नहीं बनाया है।

जलकुंभी से भी होती है समस्या : सीवन नदी पर हर साल जलकुंभी भी छाने लगती है। जलकुंभी के कारण भी पानी दूषित होता है। हर साल की समस्या होने के बाद भी कोई इस तरफ ध्यान नहीं देता है। इसके अलावा नदी का गहरीकरण भी सालों से नहीं हुआ है, नतीजा नदी उथली हो गई है जिससे बारिश का ज्यादा पानी इसमें नहीं रह पाता है।

475 से अधिक बोर और ट्यूबवेल होते हैं रिचार्ज
सीवन नदी के लबालब भरे रहने से नगर के कई क्षेत्रों के पेयजल स्रोत रिचार्ज होते हैं। इनमें बडियाखेड़ी, कोलीपुरा, दांगी स्टेट, गुलाब विहार, पारस विहार, इंदौर नाका का कुछ भाग, स्वदेश नगर, गंगा आश्रम, छावनी क्षेत्र और कस्बा के काफी हिस्से के पेयजल स्रोत हैं। जब भी नदी सूख जाती है तो इन पेयजल स्रोतों में भी पानी कम हो जाता है। इस तरह के बोरों और टूयबवेल की संख्या करीब 475 से अधिक है।

सीधी बात- संदीप श्रीवास्तव,सीएमओ नपा

  • सीवन नदी में इस समय काई छाने लगी है। यह धीरे-धीरे नदी के कई हिस्सों में फैल गई है।
  • यह बात सही है कि नदी में पानी के ऊपर काई दिखाई दे रही है। जहां पर पानी काफी अधिक है वहां पर इसकी मात्रा अधिक है।
  • जब हर साल नदी में काई से परेशानी होती है तो सफाई के लिए कोई योजना क्यों नहीं बन पाई।
  • सीवन नदी के कई हिस्सों में यह पानी पर छाई हुई है। इसलिए सफाई करना काफी कठिन होगा। रोके गए पानी में यह समस्या होती है।

इसका क्या समाधान है?
इस समस्या का समाधान फव्वारे लगाने से हो सकता है। फव्वारे लगवाएंगे।

